'Ikkis Hamare Liye Aakhri Anmol Nishani Hai': Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As He Remembers Sholay Co-Star Dharmendra On Kaun Banega Crorepati - Watch Video

Dharmendra / Amitabh Bachchan | Instagram

Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, is slated to release on January 1, 2026. It is a very special film for the film industry and Dharmendra's fans, as it is the veteran actor's last movie. Recently, the team of Ikkis came on Kaun Banega Crorepati, and while talking about the late veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan became emotional.

Sony TV shared the promo of the episode in which Big B says, "Film Ikkis hamare liye woh aakhri anmol nishani hai jo ki Hindi film jagat ki mahaan vibhuti apne karodo chahane walo ke liye chhodh gaye. Ek kalakar apni saas ke antim chhodh tak, kala ki saadhana karna chahata hai aur kuch aisa hie kiya mere mitra, mere parivaar, mere aadarsh, Dharmendra Dev ji ne (The film Ikkis is for us the last precious mark that the great personality of the Hindi film world left behind for his millions of fans. An artist wants to practice his art till the last breath of his life, and something similar was done by my friend, my family, my idol, Dharmendra Dev ji)."

He further added, "Dharamji sirf ek shaks nahi the, ek ehsaas the. Aur ehsaas jo hota hai woh kabhi jaane nahi dete kisi ke andar se. Bas yaadien bankar, duae bankar saath chalte rehta hai (Dharamji wasn't just a person, he was a feeling. And a feeling never leaves anyone. It simply lingers in memories and prayers)."

Jaideep Ahlawat On Working With Dharmandra

Ikkis stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the pivotal role. While talking about his experience of working with Dharmendra, Jaideep on KBC said, "Main bahut lucky hoon ke unke maximum scenes mere saath hai film mein. Jab woh set pe hote the, aisa lagta nahi tha ke itna bada star hamare saath baitha hai. Aisa lagta tha jaise bilkul family ka hissa hai (I'm very lucky that he has the most scenes with me in the film. When he was on set, it didn't feel like such a big star was sitting with us. It felt like he was part of the family)."

Ikkis Reviews

Multiple screenings of Ikkis were organised recently, and celebrities can't stop praising the movie. Now, it will be interesting to see what response Ikkis will get at the box office.