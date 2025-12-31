Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol Pen Emotional Note Remembering Father Dharmendra Ahead Of Ikkis Release: 'Hope The Film Lives On The Way He Does'

Veteran actor Dharmendra's last film, Ikkis, is set for a theatrical release on January 1, 2026, months after his unfortunate demise on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89 at his Mumbai residence. Ahead of its release, Dharmendra’s sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, penned an emotional note on their social media handles, describing Ikkis as a treasure filled with his spirit.

On Wednesday, December 31, in a joint post, Sunny wrote, "Our Papa, the man of the soil, Ikkis is his salute - his gift to the earth he loved and to the fans who always stood by him. For our family, it is a treasure filled with his spirit, courage, and his heart. Today, with love and immense pride, we share it with the world, hoping it lives on the way he does - forever."

