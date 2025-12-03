'Kitne Paise Chahiye Tereko?': Sunny Deol LASHES Out At Paparazzo Secretly Recording During Dharmendra's Asthi Visarjan In Haridwar—VIDEO

Veteran actor Dharmendra died on November 24 at his Mumbai residence, just weeks before his 90th birthday. The actor, who featured in more than 300 films, had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following complaints of breathlessness. Although he was discharged on November 12 and initially appeared to be recovering at home, his condition deteriorated unexpectedly.

Sunny Deol Slams Paparazzo For Secretly Recording During Dharmendra's Asthi Visarjan

Dharmendra's funeral was conducted quietly, but on Wednesday, December 3, the legendary actor's ashes were immersed in the holy river Ganga at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. His sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, along with close family members, performed the rituals.

A video has now gone viral showing Sunny confronting a paparazzo who was secretly recording during Dharmendra’s asthi visarjan. In the video, an enraged Sunny is seen walking towards the paparazzo and snatching the camera from him before questioning him. Fuming with anger, the actor is heard saying, "Paisa chahiye? Kitne paise chahiye tere ko?"