 'Kitne Paise Chahiye Tereko?': Sunny Deol LASHES Out At Paparazzo Secretly Recording During Dharmendra's Asthi Visarjan In Haridwar—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Kitne Paise Chahiye Tereko?': Sunny Deol LASHES Out At Paparazzo Secretly Recording During Dharmendra's Asthi Visarjan In Haridwar—VIDEO

'Kitne Paise Chahiye Tereko?': Sunny Deol LASHES Out At Paparazzo Secretly Recording During Dharmendra's Asthi Visarjan In Haridwar—VIDEO

Actor Sunny Deol lashed out at a paparazzo who was secretly recording during Dharmendra's asthi visarjan at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar. A viral video shows Sunny angrily confronting the cameraman, snatching his camera and saying, "Paisa chahiye? Kitne paise chahiye tere ko?" Dharmendra's ashes were immersed on Wednesday, with Sunny, Bobby Deol and family performing the rituals.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Dharmendra died on November 24 at his Mumbai residence, just weeks before his 90th birthday. The actor, who featured in more than 300 films, had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following complaints of breathlessness. Although he was discharged on November 12 and initially appeared to be recovering at home, his condition deteriorated unexpectedly.

Sunny Deol Slams Paparazzo For Secretly Recording During Dharmendra's Asthi Visarjan

Dharmendra's funeral was conducted quietly, but on Wednesday, December 3, the legendary actor's ashes were immersed in the holy river Ganga at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. His sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, along with close family members, performed the rituals.

A video has now gone viral showing Sunny confronting a paparazzo who was secretly recording during Dharmendra’s asthi visarjan. In the video, an enraged Sunny is seen walking towards the paparazzo and snatching the camera from him before questioning him. Fuming with anger, the actor is heard saying, "Paisa chahiye? Kitne paise chahiye tere ko?"

FPJ Shorts
'Kitne Paise Chahiye Tereko?': Sunny Deol LASHES Out At Paparazzo Secretly Recording During Dharmendra's Asthi Visarjan In Haridwar—VIDEO
'Kitne Paise Chahiye Tereko?': Sunny Deol LASHES Out At Paparazzo Secretly Recording During Dharmendra's Asthi Visarjan In Haridwar—VIDEO
'India Inc Scales AI Rapidly But Governance, Security Lag Far Behind': Finds A&M Report
'India Inc Scales AI Rapidly But Governance, Security Lag Far Behind': Finds A&M Report
Winter Session Day 3: Congress MP Deepender Hooda & Other Opposition Leaders Enter Parliament Wearing Gas Masks To Protest Against Air Pollution - VIDEO
Winter Session Day 3: Congress MP Deepender Hooda & Other Opposition Leaders Enter Parliament Wearing Gas Masks To Protest Against Air Pollution - VIDEO
Kerala KTET Result 2025 Declared; Scorecards Out For May & June Sessions
Kerala KTET Result 2025 Declared; Scorecards Out For May & June Sessions

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Kitne Paise Chahiye Tereko?': Sunny Deol LASHES Out At Paparazzo Secretly Recording During...

'Kitne Paise Chahiye Tereko?': Sunny Deol LASHES Out At Paparazzo Secretly Recording During...

Inside PHOTOS Of Chandrachur Singh's 1855 Ancestral The Haveli Jalalpur Estate In Uttar Pradesh Amid...

Inside PHOTOS Of Chandrachur Singh's 1855 Ancestral The Haveli Jalalpur Estate In Uttar Pradesh Amid...

Who Is Andrea Preti? Meet Venus Williams' Fiancé & Italian Actor In Latest Engagement Pictures

Who Is Andrea Preti? Meet Venus Williams' Fiancé & Italian Actor In Latest Engagement Pictures

Smriti Mandhana's Beleaguered Fiancé Palash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj's Ashram, Hides Face...

Smriti Mandhana's Beleaguered Fiancé Palash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj's Ashram, Hides Face...

Zootopia 2: Dog Owners In China Bring Their Dogs To Film's Screening, Adorable VIDEO Shows Furry...

Zootopia 2: Dog Owners In China Bring Their Dogs To Film's Screening, Adorable VIDEO Shows Furry...