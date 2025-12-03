 Inside PHOTOS Of Chandrachur Singh's 1855 Ancestral The Haveli Jalalpur Estate In Uttar Pradesh Amid Family Property Dispute
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentInside PHOTOS Of Chandrachur Singh's 1855 Ancestral The Haveli Jalalpur Estate In Uttar Pradesh Amid Family Property Dispute

Inside PHOTOS Of Chandrachur Singh's 1855 Ancestral The Haveli Jalalpur Estate In Uttar Pradesh Amid Family Property Dispute

Chandrachur Singh, who rose to fame with Josh (2000), is embroiled in a family dispute over his 1855 ancestral property, The Haveli Jalalpur Estate, in Aligarh. The actor, son of former MLA Baldev Singh and Krishna Kumari Devi of Odisha's royal family, alleges relatives are plotting to sell the haveli. It is pet-friendly with a pool and multiple bedrooms.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image

Chandrachur Singh made his acting debut in 1996 with Tere Mere Sapne, but he gained popularity after starring in the 2000 film Josh, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and others. The 57-year-old actor is currently embroiled in a dispute over his 1855 ancestral The Haveli Jalalpur Estate in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh and other properties.

Read Also
Josh Actor Chandrachur Singh Makes A Rare Appearance With Son Shraanajai - Watch Video
article-image

He alleged that his own family members are attempting to illegally take possession of the ancestral assets. Chandrachur's brother, Abhimanyu Singh, is a film producer. Chandrachur stated that he spent his childhood in Aligarh, where the entire family lived together at the time. However, after his uncle's death, he alleges that a conspiracy is being plotted to sell off their ancestral haveli.

On Wednesday, December 3, Chandrachur, accompanied by his mother, visited the District Magistrate’s office, where he submitted detailed information regarding the property dispute.

Inside PHOTOS Of The Haveli Jalalpur Estate

FPJ Shorts
IIM Udaipur Study Shows SC/ST/OBC Students Now Dominate India’s Higher Education Enrolment
IIM Udaipur Study Shows SC/ST/OBC Students Now Dominate India’s Higher Education Enrolment
Aerospace Parts Manufacturer Aequs's Initial Share Sale Sees Investor Flurry Within Hours Of The Start Of Bidding Process
Aerospace Parts Manufacturer Aequs's Initial Share Sale Sees Investor Flurry Within Hours Of The Start Of Bidding Process
Indian Gas Exchange Marches Towards The Public To Raise Funds Through IPO
Indian Gas Exchange Marches Towards The Public To Raise Funds Through IPO
Kerala Vigilance Court Rejects Ex-TDB Chief N Vasu’s Bail Plea In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case
Kerala Vigilance Court Rejects Ex-TDB Chief N Vasu’s Bail Plea In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

The actor is the son of Baldev Singh, a former MLA from Khair, a town in Aligarh, while his mother, Krishna Kumari Devi, belongs to the royal family of the princely state of Patna in present-day Odisha. His mansion, known as The Haveli Jalalpur Estate 1855, is also called Kalyan Bhavan. The value of this haveli is said to be in crores of rupees.

The Haveli Jalalpur Estate is pet-friendly and features a swimming pool along with several bedrooms.

Read Also
Chandrachur Singh Calls Out Salman Khan For Lying On Koffee With Karan, Deletes Comment Later 
article-image

Credit: justdial.com

Credit: justdial.com

Read Also
Who Is Rachit Singh? All About Huma Qureshi's Rumoured Fiancé Who Was Seen In Ayushmann Khurrana's...
article-image

Work Front

The actor is set to star next Bayaan, also starring Huma Quershi, and Sachin Khedekar, among others in the lead, which was selected in the Discovery section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

As of now, the release date has not been announced yet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inside PHOTOS Of Chandrachur Singh's 1855 Ancestral The Haveli Jalalpur Estate In Uttar Pradesh Amid...

Inside PHOTOS Of Chandrachur Singh's 1855 Ancestral The Haveli Jalalpur Estate In Uttar Pradesh Amid...

Who Is Andrea Preti? Meet Venus Williams' Fiancé & Italian Actor In Latest Engagement Pictures

Who Is Andrea Preti? Meet Venus Williams' Fiancé & Italian Actor In Latest Engagement Pictures

Smriti Mandhana's Beleaguered Fiancé Palash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj's Ashram, Hides Face...

Smriti Mandhana's Beleaguered Fiancé Palash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj's Ashram, Hides Face...

Zootopia 2: Dog Owners In China Bring Their Dogs To Film's Screening, Adorable VIDEO Shows Furry...

Zootopia 2: Dog Owners In China Bring Their Dogs To Film's Screening, Adorable VIDEO Shows Furry...

Tere Ishk Mein Vs Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 5: Kriti Starrer Earns ₹71 Crore After...

Tere Ishk Mein Vs Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 5: Kriti Starrer Earns ₹71 Crore After...