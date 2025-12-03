Inside PHOTOS Of Chandrachur Singh's 1855 Ancestral The Haveli Jalalpur Estate In Uttar Pradesh Amid Family Property Dispute

Chandrachur Singh made his acting debut in 1996 with Tere Mere Sapne, but he gained popularity after starring in the 2000 film Josh, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and others. The 57-year-old actor is currently embroiled in a dispute over his 1855 ancestral The Haveli Jalalpur Estate in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh and other properties.

He alleged that his own family members are attempting to illegally take possession of the ancestral assets. Chandrachur's brother, Abhimanyu Singh, is a film producer. Chandrachur stated that he spent his childhood in Aligarh, where the entire family lived together at the time. However, after his uncle's death, he alleges that a conspiracy is being plotted to sell off their ancestral haveli.

On Wednesday, December 3, Chandrachur, accompanied by his mother, visited the District Magistrate’s office, where he submitted detailed information regarding the property dispute.

Inside PHOTOS Of The Haveli Jalalpur Estate

The actor is the son of Baldev Singh, a former MLA from Khair, a town in Aligarh, while his mother, Krishna Kumari Devi, belongs to the royal family of the princely state of Patna in present-day Odisha. His mansion, known as The Haveli Jalalpur Estate 1855, is also called Kalyan Bhavan. The value of this haveli is said to be in crores of rupees.

The Haveli Jalalpur Estate is pet-friendly and features a swimming pool along with several bedrooms.

Work Front

The actor is set to star next Bayaan, also starring Huma Quershi, and Sachin Khedekar, among others in the lead, which was selected in the Discovery section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

As of now, the release date has not been announced yet.