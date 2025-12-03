Tere Ishk Mein Vs Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 5: Kriti Starrer Earns ₹71 Crore After 17% Jump, Vijay's Film Sees Slight Growth

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's starrer Tere Ishk Mein opened with a bang at the box office, earning Rs 16 crore on Day 1 (Rs 15.25 crore in Hindi and Rs 0.75 crore in Tamil), despite its clash with Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Gustaakh Ishq. On Day 5, the film registered a 17% jump after a Monday dip, collecting Rs 10.25 crore, even amid negative audience reviews.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 5

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein has earned Rs 71 crore within five days of its release. In 2025, many Hindi films struggled at the box office; however, Tere Ishk Mein performed better than Metro…In Dino (Rs 16.75 crore on its first weekend).

On Day 5, the film's Hindi occupancy in theatres was as follows: Morning Shows- 11.84%, Afternoon Shows- 21.84%, Evening Shows- 25.97%, and Night Shows- 40.08%.

Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 5

Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa recorded a poor opening weekend. The romantic drama, starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sharib Hashmi, and Naseeruddin Shah, posted its lowest numbers on its first Monday. However, it witnessed slight growth on Tuesday, earning Rs 0.11 crore and bringing its total to Rs 1.48 crore.



Gustaakh Ishq also had its Gala Premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on 24 November 2025, before its theatrical release.

It will be interesting to see how Tere Ishk Mein and Gustaakh Ishq perform at the box office in the coming week, especially since Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, releasing on December 5, is expected to offer tough competition to both films.

Tere Ishk Mein Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Tere Ishk Mein 2 stars and wrote, "For all those expecting Tere Ishk Mein to be another Raanjhanaa, then, you will be sorely disappointed. Even though the film is not that bad, still... watch Tere Ishk Mein.. only Tere Risk Mein!"



Gustaakh Ishq Review

Meanwhile, the FPJ reviewer gave Gustaakh Ishq 2.5 stars and wrote, "Those who enjoy 'sher-o-shayari' and the sheer talent of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah ‘saahab’, this film is a must watch. The rest of the audience can watch it if you don't have any other to-do things on your bucket list. You won't regret your decision for sure."