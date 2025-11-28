Tere Ishk Mein Ending Explained: Did Shankar & Mukti Die In The End? Know What Happens In The Last Scene

Tere Ishk Mein | Instagram (Dhanush)

Fans were eagerly anticipating the release of Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein. Since the film is claimed to be a 'spiritual sequel' to Raanjhanaa, many have urged the makers to deliver a happy ending this time. So, let us take a look at what happened at the end of Tere Ishk Mein and how it's climax looked like:

Tere Ishk Mein Ending Explained

Before the release of Tere Ishk Mein, the audience was left wondering if lead actors, Shankar and Mukti, would face heartbreak, just like in Raanjhanaa. A user took to X to claim, "Plz we want another Raanjhanaa but this time in happy ending. TERE ISHK MEIN DAY (sic)." So, did Shankar and Mukti die in the end, or did they finally get a happy ending together?

Plz we want another Raanjhanaa but this time in happy ending : )



TERE ISHK MEIN DAY . pic.twitter.com/7dZh7trmn7 — 𝙐𝙉𝙇𝙐𝘾𝙆𝙔 . (@1amtiredd) November 27, 2025

Well it seems Dhanush's character does not have a happy ending. 'Prem me mrityu hai, ukti nahi (There is death in love, but no liberation)," says Zeeshan Ayub's cameo character in the movie.

If you watch Tere Ishk Mein with the same expectations as Raanjhanaa, you won’t be disappointed. The final scene of the movie will definitely linger with you even after you have left the theater. Curious whether Shankar and Mukti live or die? Watch the movie in theaters to find out!

Tere Ishk Mein's Finale Scene Gives Way For Another Sequel

Tere Ishk Mein concludes with Mukti giving birth to a baby after Shankar once said to her, "Shankar kare tera beta ho, tujhe bhi pata chale ki ishk mein jo mar jate hain wo bhi kisi ke bete hote hain (I wish god that you have a son so you could understand that those who die in love are someone's son) (sic)." The film does not reveal the baby's gender, but it is speculated to be a boy. If a sequel ever happens, we might get to see his love story.