Who Is Rachit Singh? All About Huma Qureshi's Rumoured Fiancé & Acting Coach

Actress Huma Qureshi is making headlines, not for her films, but for her personal life, as she is reportedly engaged to acting coach Rachit Singh, whom she has been dating for over a year.

Although the duo never confirmed their relationship, they were often spotted together, and Huma frequently commented on his photos, fueling the rumours.

The duo's engagement news was revealed by Hindustan Times. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Who Is Rachit Singh?

Born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Rachit Singh moved to New Delhi in 2012, where he briefly worked as a ramp model, before relocating to Mumbai in 2016, according to IMDb.

In his early days, Rachit Singh worked with acting mentor and casting director Atul Mongia, assisting him in establishing Artist Collective. Later, he trained with several actors under Artist Collective and participated in numerous film workshops.

Rachit considers Atul Mongia not only a mentor but also a dear friend.

Rachit is an acting coach and runs his own company, Rachit Singh Workshop, through which he has conducted over 100 workshops with several actors, including Gulshan Devaiah, Imaad Shah, Kunal Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Harshvardhan Rane, Amruta Subhash, Shahana Goswami, Ahana Kumra, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Aneet Padda and Shanaya Kapoor, among others.

Rachit has also acted in the OTT show Karmma Calling, where he played the role of Vedang, which premiered in 2024 on Jio Hotstar.

The show featured Raveena Tandon, Varun Sood, Namrata Sheth, and Vikramjeet Virk.

About Huma Qureshi & Rachit Singh

Speculations about their relationship first began after singer Akasa Singh shared a photo with them and wrote, "Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night," a caption that instantly grabbed headlines.

Rachit also accompanied Huma as her plus one to close friend Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding, held in June last year at Sonakshi’s Bandra residence in Mumbai, where they twinned in pink outfits.

Earlier, until 2022, Huma was in a serious relationship with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz, who wrote her film Double XL starring her and Sonakshi Sinha. The two were going steady but eventually parted ways after dating for nearly 3 years.