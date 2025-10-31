'Very Well Deserved...': Jaipur Pink Panthers Owner Abhishek Bachchan Hails Dabang Delhi's PKL Triumph Over Puneri Paltan

Image: Pro Kabaddi/X

Jaipur Pink Panthers owner Abhishek Bachchan extended heartfelt congratulations to Dabang Delhi K.C. after they clinched the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 title with a thrilling 31-28 victory over Puneri Paltan in the final. The closely fought contest showcased high-intensity raids, disciplined defence, and nerves of steel, ultimately seeing Delhi emerge champions in a gripping finale.

Soon after the match, Bachchan took to X to applaud the new champions, writing, “Congratulations to Dabang Delhi KC for winning the Pro Kabaddi League. Very well deserved. Hard luck Puneri Paltan, outstanding season.” His message reflected both admiration for Delhi’s remarkable title triumph and appreciation for Puneri Paltan’s spirited journey throughout the season.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the owner of Jaipur Pink Panthers, one of the most celebrated franchises in Pro Kabaddi history, Bachchan is known for his passionate support and sportsmanship within the league. His gesture highlighted the camaraderie and competitive respect that define the tournament, even among rival teams.

Dabang Delhi’s victory marks yet another milestone for the franchise, showcasing resilience, tactical brilliance, and standout performances in crucial moments. While Puneri Paltan fell just short, their impressive campaign earned widespread praise, including from Bachchan, who acknowledged their consistency and fight across the season.

Heart-Stopping Finale! Dabang Delhi Beat Puneri Paltan 31-28 To Lift Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Trophy

Dabang Delhi K.C. completed a remarkable triumph as they were crowned champions of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 after a nail-biting 31-28 victory over Puneri Paltan in the grand final. In a contest that lived up to expectations, Delhi’s composure, tactical discipline, and decisive moments under pressure proved the difference, allowing them to clinch the title in thrilling fashion.

The match remained intense from start to finish, with both teams trading raids and tackles in a tight first half. Puneri Paltan, known for their aggressive defensive setup, tried to apply early pressure, but Delhi’s experienced raiding unit stood firm, rotating smartly and picking up crucial points. The defence, too, was sharp and alert, ensuring Puneri's raiders never settled into rhythm.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the second half unfolded, Delhi maintained their slender lead despite Pune’s late surge. Key tackles in the dying minutes and a composed raiding approach ensured they didn’t allow the opposition to steal momentum. With the scoreboard reading 31-28 in their favour at full time, celebrations erupted as Dabang Delhi K.C. sealed the championship with grit and determination.

The win marks a significant achievement for Delhi, reaffirming their rise as one of the strongest forces in the league. Their journey through the season showcased resilience, teamwork, and clever game management, culminating in a memorable final that will be cherished by fans.

A proud night for the franchise and its supporters, this title victory adds a glorious chapter to Dabang Delhi K.C.’s kabaddi legacy as they lift the Season 12 trophy after an exhilarating and hard-fought finale.