Joyful Scenes! Dabang Delhi Players Dance In Jubilation After Beating Puneri Paltan To Lift Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Trophy; Video

Image: Star Sports/X

Dabang Delhi K.C. players celebrated in jubilant fashion after clinching the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 title with a thrilling 31-28 victory over Puneri Paltan. The final, held in front of a packed crowd, showcased high-octane raids, disciplined defence, and intense competition, keeping fans on the edge of their seats until the very last moment.

As the final whistle blew, Delhi’s players erupted in joy, breaking into spontaneous dance celebrations on the mat. The energy and excitement were contagious, with the team hugging, cheering, and lifting the trophy amid roaring applause from fans and officials alike. The victory marked a culmination of months of hard work, tactical brilliance, and determination, as Dabang Delhi overcame stiff competition to secure the championship.

The celebrations were not just about winning the trophy but also a reflection of the camaraderie and team spirit that defined Delhi’s campaign. The players’ joyous dances captured the essence of the moment, immortalizing the triumph in a memorable and entertaining fashion for fans, teammates, and the broader kabaddi community.

For Dabang Delhi K.C., this victory is a testament to resilience, teamwork, and the passion that drives them on the PKL stage, making their dance of celebration a fitting tribute to a hard-fought and well-earned title.

'Very Well Deserved...': Jaipur Pink Panthers Owner Abhishek Bachchan Hails Dabang Delhi's PKL Triumph Over Puneri Paltan

Jaipur Pink Panthers owner Abhishek Bachchan extended heartfelt congratulations to Dabang Delhi K.C. after they clinched the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 title with a thrilling 31-28 victory over Puneri Paltan in the final. The closely fought contest showcased high-intensity raids, disciplined defence, and nerves of steel, ultimately seeing Delhi emerge champions in a gripping finale.

Soon after the match, Bachchan took to X to applaud the new champions, writing, “Congratulations to Dabang Delhi KC for winning the Pro Kabaddi League. Very well deserved. Hard luck Puneri Paltan, outstanding season.” His message reflected both admiration for Delhi’s remarkable title triumph and appreciation for Puneri Paltan’s spirited journey throughout the season.

As the owner of Jaipur Pink Panthers, one of the most celebrated franchises in Pro Kabaddi history, Bachchan is known for his passionate support and sportsmanship within the league. His gesture highlighted the camaraderie and competitive respect that define the tournament, even among rival teams.

Dabang Delhi’s victory marks yet another milestone for the franchise, showcasing resilience, tactical brilliance, and standout performances in crucial moments. While Puneri Paltan fell just short, their impressive campaign earned widespread praise, including from Bachchan, who acknowledged their consistency and fight across the season.