 Maharashtra Kesari Wrestler Sikandar Shaikh Arrested In Arms Supply Racket: Reports 
Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
Image: Sikandar Shaikh/Instagram

In a major development, national‑level wrestler and former Maharashtra Kesari title‑holder Sikandar Shaikh has been arrested by the Punjab Police as part of an inter‑state arms smuggling network. 

According to sources, initial investigations reveal his alleged ties with the notorious Papla Gujjar gang, which has been under scrutiny for supplying illegal firearms to various regions. 

The case has revived calls for stricter oversight of illegal arms trade, better monitoring of known gangs, and tighter regulation of cross‑border activities in north‑west and western India. It also serves as a reminder of the evolving nature of organised crime, where even legitimate‑looking identities may mask deeper illicit operations.

