T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan-Origin Players From USA, Netherlands & UAE Seek ICC Help To Secure India Visa - Report

Several teams participating in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 next month has reached out to the ICC to secure India Visa. The reason - presence of Pakistan born players in their roster for the tournament. Countries such as Oman, UAE, Italy, Canada, USA and the Netherlands all have players with Pakistan passports in their ranks.

Historically, players with Pakistan origin have faced delays in getting their India Visa. As per Indian External Ministry rules, despite having another country’s nationality, if someone is born in Pakistan or their parents or grandparents were born in Pakistan, they have to apply for a visa on a Pakistani passport.

The report by Telecom Asia Sport states that UAE have taken the lead in asking ICC for help on the matter. The Emirati side have as many as 6 players of Pakistani origin in their squad including captain Muhammed Waseem. Players from UAE and Oman have applied for Visa, but the report states they fear their request will be rejected unless the ICC intervenes.

Players of Pakistani origin have often faced visa delays or rejections for India. In 2024, England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, UK-born, saw his visa delayed due to his father’s roots in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. A similar issue affected spinner Rehan Ahmed last year. Reports also said Australia’s Pakistan-born batter Usman Khawaja faced a visa delay during the 2023 Test tour of India. Netherlands-born brothers Sikander and Saqib Zulfiqar had their visas stalled because of their Pakistani heritage in 2019.

The Pakistan team meanwhile will face no such problem. As per their agreement with the BCCI, Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka, not requiring to travel to India. Should they make it to the knockouts, those matches will also be played in Sri Lanka.