 T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan-Origin Players From USA, Netherlands & UAE Seek ICC Help To Secure India Visa - Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsT20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan-Origin Players From USA, Netherlands & UAE Seek ICC Help To Secure India Visa - Report

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan-Origin Players From USA, Netherlands & UAE Seek ICC Help To Secure India Visa - Report

6 teams, including the USA and the UAE, have approached ICC with help of getting an India Visa for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan-origin players have a history of facing delays in getting visas. Fearing the same, the associate nations have approached the ICC to intervene. In the past, England's Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir, while Australia's Usman Khawaja have all faced visa delays.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
Jay Shah Launches ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour From Ram Setu As Paramotor Carries Silverware | X

Several teams participating in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 next month has reached out to the ICC to secure India Visa. The reason - presence of Pakistan born players in their roster for the tournament. Countries such as Oman, UAE, Italy, Canada, USA and the Netherlands all have players with Pakistan passports in their ranks.

Historically, players with Pakistan origin have faced delays in getting their India Visa. As per Indian External Ministry rules, despite having another country’s nationality, if someone is born in Pakistan or their parents or grandparents were born in Pakistan, they have to apply for a visa on a Pakistani passport.

The report by Telecom Asia Sport states that UAE have taken the lead in asking ICC for help on the matter. The Emirati side have as many as 6 players of Pakistani origin in their squad including captain Muhammed Waseem. Players from UAE and Oman have applied for Visa, but the report states they fear their request will be rejected unless the ICC intervenes.

Players of Pakistani origin have often faced visa delays or rejections for India. In 2024, England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, UK-born, saw his visa delayed due to his father’s roots in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. A similar issue affected spinner Rehan Ahmed last year. Reports also said Australia’s Pakistan-born batter Usman Khawaja faced a visa delay during the 2023 Test tour of India. Netherlands-born brothers Sikander and Saqib Zulfiqar had their visas stalled because of their Pakistani heritage in 2019.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Air Pollution: MPCB Shuts Down 8 Polluting RMC Plants, Deploys Flying Squads After Bombay HC Orders
Mumbai Air Pollution: MPCB Shuts Down 8 Polluting RMC Plants, Deploys Flying Squads After Bombay HC Orders
PM Modi 'Not That Happy With Me' Because They Are Paying A Lot Of Tariffs: US President Donald Trump | VIDEO
PM Modi 'Not That Happy With Me' Because They Are Paying A Lot Of Tariffs: US President Donald Trump | VIDEO
T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan-Origin Players From USA, Netherlands & UAE Seek ICC Help To Secure India Visa - Report
T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan-Origin Players From USA, Netherlands & UAE Seek ICC Help To Secure India Visa - Report
Krystle D’souza SLAMS People For Bringing Tamannaah Bhatia Down, Says She Would Have ‘Killed It’ In Dhurandhar Song Shararat - Exclusive
Krystle D’souza SLAMS People For Bringing Tamannaah Bhatia Down, Says She Would Have ‘Killed It’ In Dhurandhar Song Shararat - Exclusive
Read Also
ICC Promises Minor Tweaks, Top-Level Security If Bangladesh Plays T20 World Cup 2026 Matches In...
article-image

The Pakistan team meanwhile will face no such problem. As per their agreement with the BCCI, Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka, not requiring to travel to India. Should they make it to the knockouts, those matches will also be played in Sri Lanka.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan-Origin Players From USA, Netherlands & UAE Seek ICC Help To Secure...

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan-Origin Players From USA, Netherlands & UAE Seek ICC Help To Secure...

IND Vs NZ ODI: Shreyas Iyer Aces Fitness Test On Comeback, Mumbai Captain Slams 82 In Vijay Hazare...

IND Vs NZ ODI: Shreyas Iyer Aces Fitness Test On Comeback, Mumbai Captain Slams 82 In Vijay Hazare...

'Bollywood Cameo Loading': Fans REACT After Rohit Sharma Spotted Talking To Shah Rukh Khan At...

'Bollywood Cameo Loading': Fans REACT After Rohit Sharma Spotted Talking To Shah Rukh Khan At...

Mustafizur Rahman Signs Up For PSL 2026 Draft After KKR Releases Bangladeshi Pacer From IPL 2026

Mustafizur Rahman Signs Up For PSL 2026 Draft After KKR Releases Bangladeshi Pacer From IPL 2026

VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Rejects Vada Pav Offer From Fans During Practice In Mumbai Ahead Of IND Vs NZ...

VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Rejects Vada Pav Offer From Fans During Practice In Mumbai Ahead Of IND Vs NZ...