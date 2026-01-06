ICC Promises Minor Tweaks, Top-Level Security If Bangladesh Plays T20 World Cup 2026 Matches In India: Report

Bangladesh Refuses To Travel To India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | X | ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is aiming to keep the fixture disruptions to a minimum after Bangladesh's request to move their T20 World Cup 2026 games to Sri Lanka. BCB formally requested the shift citing 'security concerns' of visiting to India amid the rising tensions between the two neighbours. Bangladesh have all 4 of their group stage games scheduled in India, with 3 in Kolkata and one in India.

The BCB and BCCI are not in dialogue with ICC hosting the event in India and Sri Lanka. Tickets for the event have already gone live and sold, while only a month remains - making changes a logistical challenge.

As per The Telegraph, ICC are open to tweaking the schedule to an extent but do not seek large scale changes. The world body is open to ensuring top level security to the travelling Bangladesh contingent, should they remain to playing matches in India.

A change of venues could lead to re-issue of tickets, refunds and a massive collateral damage. During the 2023 World Cup, Pakistan had expressed concerns over security to the ICC. Pakistan ended up playing all their matches in India then, before an agreement was reached with BCCI later to play all games at neutral venues. The T20 World Cup 2026 matches will see all Pakistan matches played in Sri Lanka, as was the case in the Women's World Cup.

Things to a head when BCCI directed Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad. The left-arm pacer's removal was done keeping in line with the continued violence in Hindus in Bangladesh. The BCB have since banned the telecast of IPL in the the country, and now have requested a change in venue. India's tour of Bangladesh, set in September 2025 also remains under a cloud.