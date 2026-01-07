BMW Golf Cup 2026 Returns To India With 19 Tournaments Across 13 Cities

BMW Golf Cup 2026 returns to India with its biggest-ever amateur golf season spanning 19 tournaments across 13 cities | File Photo

Gurugram, Jan 06: BMW Group India today announced the schedule for the 16th edition of the BMW Golf Cup 2026, marking the return of the country’s premier amateur golf tournament.

Biggest amateur golf tournament in India

Reinforcing BMW’s long-standing association with world-class sport and luxury experiences, the BMW Golf Cup 2026 season features an expanded national footprint, with 19 qualifying tournaments across 13 cities, engaging over 2,200 amateur golfers across India.

Focus on sporting excellence and experiences

Mr Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, “The BMW Golf Cup is more than a tournament; it’s an expression of our commitment to sporting excellence, community and memorable experiences for our customers and patrons of the sport. In 2026, we are widening the footprint, deepening grassroots engagement and elevating the experience for players and guests alike. We look forward to welcoming new generations of golfers across India to compete, network and celebrate the unifying spirit of the sport.”

Tournaments across 13 cities

BMW Golf Cup 2026 will be hosted at spectacular golf courses across Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Vadodara, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata and Gurugram. Prestigious brand partnerships with Omega, Etihad, TaylorMade, Ballantine’s and HSBC further add to the excitement.

Global legacy of the BMW Golf Cup

BMW Golf Cup, one of the world’s largest amateur golf tournament series, can trace its roots back a quarter of a century to a British-based initiative that ran independently for five years before going international.

The tournament started as the BMW Invitation Tournament in the UK and has now developed into a global series with 1,000 qualifying tournaments involving 100,000 players in up to 40 countries. The best players from each nation qualify for the highlight — the BMW Golf Cup World Final — where individual titles are contested in three categories.

Two handicap categories in 2026 edition

The BMW Golf Cup 2026 has two categories: A (for handicaps up to 12) and B (for handicaps 13–28). The winners of the individual handicap categories qualify for the National Final. The winners in each of the two handicap categories at the National Final qualify to take part in the BMW Golf Cup World Final.

