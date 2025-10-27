Phenomenal! Bengaluru Bulls' Shubham Bitake Creates History With Sensational 7-Point Raid Against Patna Pirates During Pro Kabaddi League Season 12; Video

Image: Star Sports/X

Bengaluru Bulls’ Shubham Bitake etched his name into Pro Kabaddi League history with a sensational seven-point raid against the Patna Pirates in Season 12. The remarkable feat came during a crucial phase of the match, leaving fans and commentators stunned by his sheer agility, timing, and awareness on the mat.

In what can only be described as a once-in-a-season moment, Bitake charged into the opposition half and skillfully dodged multiple defenders. The arena erupted in disbelief as the referees confirmed the historic achievement, marking one of the most dominant individual efforts ever seen in the league.

Bitake, who has been steadily rising through the Bulls’ ranks, showcased exceptional reflexes and composure under pressure. His performance not only powered Bengaluru to a commanding position in the game but also earned him widespread praise from former players and fans across social media.

With this extraordinary raid, Shubham Bitake joins an elite group of kabaddi stars who have delivered iconic moments in the league’s history. His brilliance serves as a reminder of the thrilling unpredictability that makes Pro Kabaddi one of India’s most exciting sporting spectacles.

In a high-octane clash during Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, U Mumba delivered a resounding performance to defeat Bengaluru Bulls 48-28, thanks in large part to a game-changing moment by their star raider Ajit Chouhan.

Ajit stunned the opposition and the crowd with a spectacular 6-point raid, one of the rarest and most impactful moves in kabaddi. In a single raid, he managed to tag multiple defenders, completely shifting the momentum in U Mumba’s favour.

The electrifying raid not only widened the score gap but also broke the spirit of Bengaluru Bulls’ defence, which struggled to recover for the rest of the match. Chouhan’s timing, footwork, and fearless dive into the heart of the Bulls’ defence drew huge cheers from fans and was an instant highlight of the season.

U Mumba capitalized on that raid to maintain control throughout the game, executing smart tackles and coordinated raids to extend their lead. The final scoreline of 48-28 reflected their dominance on both ends of the mat.

This win boosts U Mumba’s confidence and strengthens their position on the PKL Season 12 points table. As for Ajit Chouhan, his incredible 6-point raid will be remembered as one of the most thrilling individual plays of the season.