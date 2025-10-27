Big Change! Shafali Verma Joins Team India Squad After Pratika Rawal Gets Ruled Out Of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Tournament

Shafali Verma | BCCI

Navi Mumbai: Opener Shafali Verma has been approved as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal in India’s squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, the ICC confirmed on Monday.

The ICC’s Event Technical Committee gave its approval after Rawal was ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury sustained while fielding in India’s last league match against Bangladesh on Sunday.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 has approved Shafali Verma as a replacement for Pratika Rawal in the India squad,” the ICC statement added.

Shafali, who was not part of India’s original squad or reserves, will join the team ahead of the semi-final against Australia in Navi Mumbai on October 30 and will be available for selection immediately.

Her return marks a twist in India’s campaign, especially after the selectors had preferred Pratika as Smriti Mandhana’s opening partner over Shafali, citing the need for consistency. The 21-year-old last played an ODI for India in October 2024 but has been in fine touch in domestic and India A. She scored 52 against Australia A in Brisbane in August and 70 against New Zealand A in Bengaluru in September.

Shafali scored 527 runs at an average of 75.28 and a strike rate of 152.31 in the 2024–25 domestic one-day season for Haryana, including a blistering 197 off 115 balls against Bengal. Her form continued in the WPL 2025, where she was the most prolific Indian batter for Delhi Capitals, amassing 304 runs at a strike rate of 152.76.

Pratika’s absence, however, will be a significant blow for India. The 25-year-old was the tournament’s second-highest run-getter with 308 runs in six innings, including a match-winning 122 against New Zealand and 75 against Australia.

India will face Australia in the semi-final on October 30.

