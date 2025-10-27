 Total Football, St. Blaise 'A' Crowned Champions Of Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Football Tournament 2025
St. Blaise ‘A‘, Amboli, maintained their impressive run of form and defeated St, Francis Xavier’s, Kanjurmarg 2-1 in a thrilling Men’s Open final of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Football Tournament 2025, played under floodlights at the WCG tennis courts on Sunday night.

Energetic striker Egan Fernandes played a stellar role for the Amboli lads as he pumped in both the goals to enable them emerge champions. Bharat Barani scored the lone consolation goal for the Kanjurmarg outfit.

Earlier, in the Boys’ U-12 finals, Total Football got the better of Yeshua FC by a solitary goal 1-0 margin. Striker Ansh Kumar struck the decisive winning goal to seal Total Football’s success.

In the Men’s Veterans 40+ summit round,

Ronnie 7s got the better of Maccabi FC by a close 4-3 scoreline to clinch the top honours. Melvin Vaz and Preetam Mahadik both scored two goals each to secure their victory. A spirited Maccabi FC scored all their three goals through Shannon Oliver’s efforts.

In the Men’s Veteran’s 50+ title clash, Maccabi FC ‘A’ prevailed over Maccabi FC ‘B’ by a 3-2 margin. Opportunistic goal-scorer Martin D’Silva hit the target twice and Ashwin Martis chipped in with one. Ryan Cardoz and George Ferns scored one goal apiece for the losing side.

Results (All finals): Boys’ U-12: Total Football 1 (Ansh Kumar) beat Yeshua FC 0.

Men’s Veteran’s 50+: Maccabi FC ‘A’ 3 (Martin D’Silva 2, Ashwin Martis) beat Maccabi FC 2 (Ryan Cardoz, George Ferns).

Men’s Veteran’s 40+: Ronnie 7s 4 (Melvin Vaz 2, Preetam Mahadik 2) beat Maccabi FC 3 (Shannon Oliver 3).

Men Open: St. Blaise ‘A’, Amboli 2 (Egan Fernandes 2) beat St. Francis Xavier’s, Kanjurmarg 1 (Bharat Barani).

