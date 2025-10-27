 Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Kishor/Kishori Mumbai Upnagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025 Witness Thrilling Action
Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Kishor/Kishori Mumbai Upnagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025 Witness Thrilling Action

The 43rd Kishor/Kishori Mumbai Upnagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha continued its exciting run on 25th October 2025 at Ghatkopar, Mumbai, witnessing some thrilling kabaddi action throughout the day. Organized with great enthusiasm, the tournament is showcasing the incredible talent emerging from Mumbai’s suburban kabaddi circuit.

Updated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
In today’s matches, Ambika registered a commanding win over Ganesh Vidyamandir with a scoreline of 64–28, displaying complete dominance on the mat. Cholae Mata too showed remarkable form, defeating Chembur Krida Mandal by 33–15. The clash between Chatrapati and Gurukrupa turned out to be the most nail-biting encounter of the day, with Gurukrupa edging out a narrow 34–33 victory. Mangalmurti maintained strong control to beat My Mother by 22–8, while Janta Sports Club concluded the day with a solid 26–9 win over Raj Mudra.

The tournament continues to highlight the passion and growing standard of grassroots kabaddi in Mumbai, setting the stage for more competitive matches in the coming days.

