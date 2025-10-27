'Once Again, Brother!': Abhishek Sharma Playfully Teases Shubman Gill During Team India's Photoshoot Ahead Of IND Vs AUS T20 Series; Video 

Image: BCCI/aarisha_fabgirl/X

During Team India's official photoshoot ahead of the upcoming T20 series against Australia, young opener Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill shared a lighthearted moment that left fans smiling. As players lined up for their pictures, Abhishek was seen teasing Gill by saying, “Once again, brother!” prompting both to break into laughter in front of the camera.

The playful banter between the two Punjab teammates quickly went viral on social media, with fans loving their easy chemistry and genuine camaraderie. Having played together since their junior cricket days, the duo share a close bond both on and off the field, and their friendly exchange reflected the relaxed yet confident atmosphere in the Indian camp ahead of the high-voltage T20 series.

Gill appeared in great spirits alongside Abhishek, who is expected to play a key role at the top of the order. The moment added a touch of warmth to India’s preparations, showing how the new generation of Indian cricketers continues to blend professionalism with friendship and fun.

'Kya Haal Hai Bhai?': Rohit Sharma's Heartfelt Greeting To Shubman Gill Wins Hearts Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Series; Video

A beautiful moment of warmth and respect between two generations of Indian cricket stars went viral after Rohit Sharma greeted Shubman Gill with a friendly, “Aare Gill, kya haal hai bhai?” during India’s preparation for the upcoming Australia series.

This was the first public meeting between the former Indian captain and his successor in the ODI format since the captaincy change. The BCCI shared a clip of the exchange on social media, and fans were quick to celebrate the genuine camaraderie between the two.

As Gill approached Rohit with a smile, the senior batter immediately beamed and reached out for a hug, saying those now-iconic words, “Aare Gill, kya haal hai bhai?” The casual tone, filled with affection and respect, perfectly captured the brotherhood within the Indian dressing room.

With Rohit and Kohli stepping away from Tests and T20Is, and Gill leading India’s next generation, the interaction symbolized a graceful passing of the torch.

India’s upcoming tour of Australia, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is, promises to be the first major assignment under Gill’s captaincy. But even before the first ball is bowled, Rohit’s heartfelt “Aare Gill, kya haal hai bhai?” has already become one of the most loved moments in recent Indian cricket, reflecting friendship, respect, and continuity in the team’s journey.