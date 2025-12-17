Prithvi Shaw Claims Influencer’s Molestation Plea Is Revenge For 2023 Incident

Prithvi Shaw. | (Image Credits: X)

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday claimed that the social media influencer's plea to file a molestation case against him was an act of revenge and a counter to an offence filed against her by his friends in 2023.

“The woman has been playing the womanhood card with the sole intention to settle personal vendetta,” said Shaw, while replying to the petition filed by the influencer after a brawl outside a pub in 2023. She had moved the sessions court, challenging the magistrate's order, which rejected her pleas seeking molestation case against Shaw and action against the officer for not doing so.

The woman had approached the magistrate in April 2024 against the cricketer, his friend Ashish Yadav and the airport police, claiming that the cops failed to register her complaint but acted on Shaw's grievance, which led to her arrest. The magistrate had asked the police to first conduct the inquiry and submit the report.

She was arrested on February 16, 2023, after Shaw’s friend alleged that the influencer and her friend had manhandled the cricketer and attacked his car with a baseball bat outside a hotel in Santacruz as he refused to click selfies with her.

The woman, however, claimed at the hotel, an enraged Shaw snatched her friend's phone and smashed it. She further alleged that his friends, who were under the influence of alcohol, mercilessly assaulted his friend. The woman added that when she tried to intervene, Shaw pushed her, touched her inappropriately and assaulted her. Later, both the groups were thrown out of the club.

“I was unaware about Shaw as I am not an avid sports follower. My friend, being a genuine cricket fan, approached him for a selfie, which was met with hostility,” the woman had claimed. She asserted that cops caught Shaw and he even apologised. However, the next day a case was registered against her and her friend, leading to her arrest, said her plea.