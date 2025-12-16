'Khan-Do-Attitude!': CSK Shares Mumbai Batter Sarfaraz Khan's Fastest Fifty, Push-Up Celebration After Buying Him For ₹75 Lakh At IPL 2026 Auction

CSK Shares Mumbai Batter Sarfaraz Khan's Fastest Fifty, Push-Up Celebration After Buying Him For ₹75 Lakh At IPL 2026 Auction | Instagram

Mumbai, December 16: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a post on social media showing Sarfaraz Khan celebrating his fastest fifty for the Mumbai side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026 by doing push ups in the middle of the pitch. CSK shared the post after buying Sarfaraz Khan during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Sarfaraz Khan displayed a power-packed show hours before the auction began. He scored 73 runs off just 22 balls in the Mumbai Vs Rajasthan clash in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025. He also achieved the feat of scoring the fastest fifty in SMAT for Mumbai which came in only 15 balls.

Sarfaraz Khan broke his own record to achieve the feat. Earlier, he scored the half-century in just 18 balls. The record was held by Prithvi Shaw before him, who scored his half-century in only 19 balls. However, both the Mumbai batters went unsold in the first phase of the IPL 2026 Auctions.

Later, they were again brought for bidding, where Sarfaraz Khan was bought by CSK at the bas price of Rs 75 lakh and Prithvi Shaw went unsold. Prithvi was bought by his earlier team Delhi Capitals in the third attempt for the base price of Rs 75 lakhs.

SARFARAZ KHAN HAMMERED 73 (22). 🤯



- Watch out for the celebration. 🤣🔥



pic.twitter.com/mBigcoR6uC — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 16, 2025

CSK shared the post on their official Instagram account and said, "The Khan-do-attitude!" They also shared another post welcoming Sarfaraz Khan onboard saying, "Anbuden welcome, Sarfaraz!"

Sarfaraz Khan will now be seen in the yellow jersey for the IPL 2026 edition and his fans will expect a power-packed performance from him as he has got this opportunity after a long wait.