Jay Shah Launches ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour From Ram Setu As Paramotor Carries Silverware; Tournament Begins Feb 7

Jay Shah Launches ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour From Ram Setu As Paramotor Carries Silverware | X

Mumbai, December 16: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour was launched in spectacular fashion over Atal Setu, with a two-seater paramotor carrying the iconic silverware high above the landmark. The dramatic aerial launch created a powerful visual moment, setting the tone for the build-up to the global tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Calling the launch symbolic and inspiring, ICC Chairman Jay Shah said beginning the Trophy Tour over Atal Setu reflected connectivity, shared ambition and the unifying spirit of cricket.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jay Shah said, The excitement continues to build for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2026 with the launch of the Trophy Tour at the magnificent Ram Setu, the historical link between India and Sri Lanka. The 20-team tournament starts February 7, and features 55 matches across India and Sri Lanka.

He added that the tour is not just about moving the trophy, but about bringing fans, cultures and cricketing communities closer as excitement builds for the mega event.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will feature 20 teams playing across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka, starting February 7.

As part of the tour, the trophy will travel across several Asian countries, including India and Sri Lanka, with fan engagements such as public events, campus visits, cricket carnivals and interactive experiences.

In a special initiative, the trophy will also visit schools and colleges linked to participating players, giving young fans a rare chance to connect with the world stage of cricket.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

February 7 (11:00 AM): Pakistan vs Netherlands (Colombo)

February 7 (3:00 PM): West Indies vs Bangladesh (Kolkata)

February 7 (7:00 PM): India vs USA (Mumbai)

February 8 (11:00 AM): New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Chennai)

February 8 (3:00 PM): England vs Nepal (Mumbai)

February 8 (7:00 PM): Sri Lanka vs Ireland (Colombo)

February 9 (11:00 AM): Bangladesh vs Italy (Kolkata)

February 9 (3:00 PM): Zimbabwe vs Oman (Colombo)

February 9 (7:00 PM): South Africa vs Canada (Ahmedabad)

February 10 (11:00 AM): Netherlands vs Namibia (Delhi)

February 10 (3:00 PM): New Zealand vs UAE (Chennai)

February 10 (7:00 PM): Pakistan vs USA (Colombo)

February 11 (11:00 AM): South Africa vs Afghanistan (Ahmedabad)

February 11 (3:00 PM): Australia vs Ireland (Colombo)

February 11 (7:00 PM): England vs West Indies (Mumbai)

February 12 (11:00 AM): Sri Lanka vs Oman (Kandy)

February 12 (3:00 PM): Nepal vs Italy (Mumbai)

February 12 (7:00 PM): India vs Namibia (Delhi)

February 13 (11:00 AM): Australia vs Zimbabwe (Colombo)

February 13 (3:00 PM): Canada vs UAE (Delhi)

February 13 (7:00 PM): USA vs Netherlands (Chennai)

February 14 (11:00 AM): Ireland vs Oman (Colombo)

February 14 (3:00 PM): England vs Bangladesh (Kolkata)

February 14 (7:00 PM): New Zealand vs South Africa (Ahmedabad)

February 15 (11:00 AM): West Indies vs Nepal (Mumbai)

February 15 (3:00 PM): USA vs Namibia (Chennai)

February 15 (7:00 PM): India vs Pakistan (Colombo)

February 16 (11:00 AM): Afghanistan vs UAE (Delhi)

February 16 (3:00 PM): England vs Italy (Kolkata)

February 16 (7:00 PM): Australia vs Sri Lanka (Kandy)

February 17 (11:00 AM): New Zealand vs Canada (Chennai)

February 17 (3:00 PM): Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Kandy)

February 17 (7:00 PM): Bangladesh vs Nepal (Mumbai)

February 18 (11:00 AM): South Africa vs UAE (Delhi)

February 18 (3:00 PM): Pakistan vs Namibia (Colombo)

February 18 (7:00 PM): India vs Netherlands (Ahmedabad)

February 19 (11:00 AM): West Indies vs Italy (Kolkata)

February 19 (3:00 PM): Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe (Colombo)

February 19 (7:00 PM): Afghanistan vs Canada (Chennai)

February 20 (7:00 PM): Australia vs Oman (Kandy)