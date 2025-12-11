ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Rush Online To Buy Tickets For IND Vs PAK February 15 Clash As Soon As Portal Goes Live

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Rush Online To Buy Tickets For IND Vs PAK February 15 Clash | File Image

Colombo, December 11: The cricket fans rushed online on Thursday evening as the International Cricket Council (ICC) opened the ticket sales for the high-voltage and much-awaited India Vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2026. The match is scheduled to take place at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15.

The tickets went live at 6:45 PM IST on December 11. As soon as the windows opened for the ticket sales it showed that over 16,000 people have already lined up online for the tickets.

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The ICC announced that ticket prices for this match started at LKR 1500, which is roughly ₹450, making it one of the most affordable India–Pakistan World Cup fixtures in recent years. Pakistan will play all their group-stage matches in Colombo during the tournament.

The massive number of fans showing interest in buying the ticket for the epic encounter, once again highlights the unmatched hype of an India–Pakistan encounter, with fans across both nations eagerly waiting for the contest.

Read Also ICC T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs PAK Ticket Prices Revealed For February 15 Colombo Match

India T20 World Cup Schedule

February 7, 7:00 PM, India vs USA, Mumbai

February 12, 7:00 PM, India vs Namibia, Delhi

February 15, 7:00 PM, India vs Pakistan, Colombo

February 18, 7:00 PM, India vs Netherlands, Ahmedabad