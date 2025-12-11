 ICC T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs PAK Ticket Prices Revealed For February 15 Colombo Match
The International Cricket Council on Thursday confirmed that the tickets for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will go live at 6:45 PM IST on December 11. India will face arch rivals Pakistan in what promises to be a thrilling encounter on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium. Ticket prices for the IND vs PAK game start at a mere LKR1500, which equals to approximately ₹450.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final | File Image

Ticket prices for the IND vs PAK game start at a mere LKR1500, which equals to approximately ₹450. Pakistan set to play their matches in Colombo during the tournament. The IND vs PAK match will be played on February 15 in Colombo.

Step by step guide to buy T20 World Cup tickets

1. Login to the Book My Show app or create an account and complete OTP verification.

2. Click on the World Cup tab in the top navigation bar

3. Select the country or the venue where you want to attend the match

4. Upon selecting an India match, one will be placed in a queue.

5. Stay on the page and do no refresh till the tickets go live

6. Select seats and complete the booking process

7. Tickets will be issued as M-tickets with QR code blurred for security reasons. It will be activated closer to match day.

8. For non India matches, there will likely be no queue and fans can directly complete the booking process.

