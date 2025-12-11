IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India To Bowl First In Mullanpur

India have won the toss and opted to field in the IND vs SA 2nd T20I in Mullanpur on Thursday. The Men in Blue come into the game on the back of a 101-run win in the series opener in Cuttack. Suryakumar Yadav opted to stick with the same winning combination for the game. South Africa meanwhile have made three changes, with Keshav Maharaj, George Linde and Baartman coming in.

It is the first ever Men's international game at Mullanpur. The stadium in New Chandigarh has hosted IPL matches in the past couple of seasons but will see the Indian team roll into town. It is a sell out crowd hoping to see India go 2-0 up in the series.

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman