 IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India To Bowl First In Mullanpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs SA 2nd T20I Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India To Bowl First In Mullanpur

IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India To Bowl First In Mullanpur

India have won the toss and opted to field in the IND vs SA 2nd T20I in Mullanpur on Thursday. The Men in Blue come into the game on the back of a 101-run win in the series opener in Cuttack. Suryakumar Yadav opted to stick with the same winning combination for the game. South Africa meanwhile have made three changes, with Keshav Maharaj, George Linde and Baartman coming in.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 06:41 PM IST
article-image

India have won the toss and opted to field in the IND vs SA 2nd T20I in Mullanpur on Thursday. The Men in Blue come into the game on the back of a 101-run win in the series opener in Cuttack. Suryakumar Yadav opted to stick with the same winning combination for the game. South Africa meanwhile have made three changes, with Keshav Maharaj, George Linde and Baartman coming in.

It is the first ever Men's international game at Mullanpur. The stadium in New Chandigarh has hosted IPL matches in the past couple of seasons but will see the Indian team roll into town. It is a sell out crowd hoping to see India go 2-0 up in the series.

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: EOW Arrests Wanted Accused For Duping Citizens With Fake Allotment Letters In Multi-Crore MHADA Flat Scam
Mumbai Crime: EOW Arrests Wanted Accused For Duping Citizens With Fake Allotment Letters In Multi-Crore MHADA Flat Scam
‘Not How They Should Have Died’: Family Shattered After Couple Left Unattended For 8 Hours On Delhi–Mumbai Expressway
‘Not How They Should Have Died’: Family Shattered After Couple Left Unattended For 8 Hours On Delhi–Mumbai Expressway
Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: 2 Passengers Arrested With ₹4 Crore Worth Of Cannabis And Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Bangkok
Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: 2 Passengers Arrested With ₹4 Crore Worth Of Cannabis And Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Bangkok
IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: PCA Honour Yuvraj Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Inaugurate Stands Named After India World Cup Winners
IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: PCA Honour Yuvraj Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Inaugurate Stands Named After India World Cup Winners

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: PCA Honour Yuvraj Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Inaugurate Stands Named After India...

IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: PCA Honour Yuvraj Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Inaugurate Stands Named After India...

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Rush Online To Buy Tickets For IND Vs PAK February 15 Clash As Soon As...

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Rush Online To Buy Tickets For IND Vs PAK February 15 Clash As Soon As...

IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India To Bowl First In Mullanpur

IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India To Bowl First In Mullanpur

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs PAK Ticket Prices Revealed For February 15 Colombo Match

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs PAK Ticket Prices Revealed For February 15 Colombo Match

ICC T20 World Cup Tickets: When, Where And How To Buy Tickets For 2026 T20WC?

ICC T20 World Cup Tickets: When, Where And How To Buy Tickets For 2026 T20WC?