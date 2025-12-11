Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was in attendance as Mullanpur hosted its first ever men's international game. Singh had a stand name in his honour at the stadium and joined the Indian team for a pep talk ahead of the IND vs SA 2nd T20I on Thursday. Yuvraj enjoyed a few candid moments with the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya and even coach Gautam Gambhir before play.
IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: Yuvraj Singh Gives Team Talk, Shares Candid Moments With Gambhir, Hardik In Mullanpur
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was in attendance as Mullanpur hosted its first ever men's international game. Singh had a stand name in his honour at the stadium and joined the Indian team for a pep talk ahead of the IND vs SA 2nd T20I on Thursday. Yuvraj enjoyed a few candid moments with the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya and even coach Gautam Gambhir before play.
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
