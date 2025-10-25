Video: Virat Kohli Grabs Shubman Gill's Arm, Engages In Intense Tactical Discussion With Indian Skipper & KL Rahul In IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli engages in intense discussion. | (Credits: X)

Team India batting star Virat Kohli was seen engaging in an intense discussion during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 25, Saturday. The right-handed batter was seen pulling Gill's arm and had some animated chat with the Indian captain as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

Despite yet to get off the mark in the series, massive number of spectators have come into the stadium to cheer for the veteran Indian batter. Having captained the Men in Blue in 2013 international matches from 2014 to 2022, Kohli brought on all his experience and remained proactive on the field.

Watch the below video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Virat Kohli displays fielding brilliance as Australia find themselves on backfoot in Sydney

Meanwhile, the Delhi-born cricketer showcased his fielding brilliance in Sydney when he took a sharp catch off Washington Sundar's bat to get the better of the dangerous Matt Short for 30. With Short playing a match-winning knock of 74 in the previous game at the Adelaide Oval, India would be relieved to see the back of him.

The Delhi-born cricketer took another simple catch to get rid of Cooper Connolly. With the toss yet again going in Australia's favour, Mitchell Marsh opted to bat first in Sydney. Nevertheless, the hosts couldn't cake full use of the promising start provided by the openers. The middle-order collapsed, barring Matt Renshaw, who top-scored with 56.

Harshit Rana was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 8.4-0-39-4.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.