Bengaluru, Coimbatore Lead Strong Starts In Global Sports Pickleball Pro And Challenger Action

Day 1 of Global Sports Pickleball delivered decisive results and early separation across both the Pro Division and Challenger Division, as teams began group-stage play in the Open Teams competition.

In the Pro Division, Bengaluru Blazers produced the most emphatic performance, sweeping Ahmedabad Olympians 4–0. Phuc Huynh led the way in singles, while Bengaluru completed the sweep with a narrow men’s doubles win to post the strongest points differential of the day. Madras Marinas also opened with a win in Group A, edging Delhi Snipers 3–2 in a closely contested tie decided by a 24–22 tiebreaker.

Group B action saw Coimbatore Super Smashers cruise to a 4–0 victory over Nashik Ninjas, conceding few points across formats. Hyderabad Vikings added to the day’s strong starts with a 3–1 win over Jaipur Stallions, led by Thomas Yu’s singles victory. Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors and Kolkata Kingz received byes and are yet to open their Pro Division campaigns.

The Challenger Division featured some of the most competitive matches of the day. Kolkata Kingz edged Jaipur Stallions 3–2 after the tie went to a tiebreaker, which Kolkata won 21–12. Jaipur had taken both singles and women’s doubles before Kolkata rallied through mixed and men’s doubles to force the decider.

Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors opened with a 3–1 win over Madras Marinas, powered by Rishi Reddy’s singles victory and wins in women’s and mixed doubles. Delhi Snipers delivered the only sweep in the Challenger Division, defeating Bengaluru Blazers 4–0 behind Zoyein Patel’s singles win and dominant doubles play.

Another tiebreaker was needed as Hyderabad Vikings edged Ahmedabad Olympians 3–2. After trading wins across formats, Hyderabad closed the contest with a 21–16 tiebreaker victory.

With multiple sweeps and two ties decided in tiebreakers, Day 1 set a competitive tone as group play continues.