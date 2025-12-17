'Jai Mata Di': Lionel Messi Chants Divine Slogan During Maha Aarti At Vantara Temple With Anant Ambani | VIDEO

Lionel Messi ended his tour of India with a visit to Anant Ambani's Vantara reserve in Jamnagar. The Argentine legend, alongside teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul participated in a variety of religious festivities. In visuals that have since gone viral, the 38-year-old can be see chanting 'Jai Mata Di' during one of the offerings.

The football legend also participated in a Maha Aarti at the temple, including Ambe Mata Puja, Ganesh Puja, Hanuman Puja and Shiv Abhishek, offering prayers for world peace and unity in keeping with India's timeless ethos of reverence for all living beings.

Videos of the Argentina legend chanting 'Jai Mata Di' and 'Har Har Mahadev' have gone viral on social media. The 38-year-old had a shawl wrapped around him by Anant Ambani, and bowed down before the idols at the reserve.

Following the welcome, Messi embarked on a guided tour of Vantara's expansive conservation ecosystem, home to rescued big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles and fostered young animals from across the globe.

At the Foster Care Centre, dedicated to orphaned and vulnerable young animals, Messi learned about their journeys of resilience. In a heartfelt gesture, Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani together named a lion cub "Lionel," a name that now represents hope and continuity, given in honour of the football legend.

Responding in Spanish to Anant Ambani, thanking him for visiting Vantara and inspiring everyone selflessly toward animals and mankind, Messi said, "What Vantara does is truly beautiful, the work for animals, the care they receive, the way they are rescued and looked after. It is genuinely impressive. We had a wonderful time, felt completely at ease throughout, and it is an experience that stays with you. We will surely visit again to continue inspiring and supporting this meaningful work."