Wasim Iqbal Stars Once Again With The Bat In Physical Disability T20 Series

or the second successive in the Physical Disability T20 Series at the Wankhede Stadium, opener Wasim Iqbal stood out with the bat. Iqbal slammed an unbeaten 85 off just 45 balls to help India Seniors chase down India A’s target of 143. |

Mumbai: For the second successive in the Physical Disability T20 Series at the Wankhede Stadium, opener Wasim Iqbal stood out with the bat. Iqbal slammed an unbeaten 85 off just 45 balls to help c chase down India A’s target of 143. Iqbal’s fantastic effort was the highlight of the second game of the series on Wednesday.

The third and final game of the series will be played on Thursday.

After opting to bat, India A posted a modest 143-6 in their 20 overs. Jitendra VN (35 n.o.) and Akash Patil (37 n.o.) were the stars with the bat as they added 57 runs unbroken for the seventh wicket. Both came together with their side in a spot of bother at 86 for six. From there on, the pair of Jitendra and Patil helped end the innings on a high. For India Seniors the wickets were shared around.

In their response, India Seniors chased down the target with absolute ease thanks to Iqbal’s effort. Iqbal slammed an unbeaten 85 off just 45 balls with eight boundaries and five sixes. Iqbal shared a fine 50 run opening stand with Vrushant Gunjal (32: 18B, 4X4, 2X6). From there on it was a one-way street. India Seniors finally chased down the target in 14.5 overs to finish on 144 for three.

Looking back on the experience of the two games thus far, India A skipper Majid Margray was absolutely thrilled to be able to get a chance to play at the Wankhede.

“It has been an excellent experience. It was always a dream to play at the Wankhede Stadium. From the time I entered it has been a surreal feeling for me and my team. This is the Lord’s of India and a matter of pride for all of us. To be in the same dressing room where some of our icons and legends of the game have been a big thing in our lives. All thanks to DCCI and MCA for this initiative. As a group we have been very excited about whole experience. We may have lost both our games, but in terms of preparation for the upcoming series, this is the perfect stage for our young talent. Imagine to be at the venue to experience the dressing room, outfield and the general atmosphere. This has been a life changing experience,” said Majid Margray, who is an all-rounder from Anantnag in Kashmir.

These sentiments were echoed by the rival captain Ravindra Sante too. A Mumbai city player Sante was absolutely over the moon about the whole experience.

“Being from Mumbai, I have played a few times at Wankhede. I have played the President’s Cup final with Vikrant Keni. Both of us were the only differently abled player then. I have also had other experiences here. But this is a different feeling altogether. All thanks to the efforts of DCCI and MCA for giving us this opportunity. I have played in Ahmedabad, Lord’s and Wankhede. This must be the best feeling for one as a cricketer. To be at the same venue where India won the 2011 World Cup is a big step up for all of us. We have had a few youngsters ask a lot of questions about the venue. So, I have been advising them about picking the ball up from the background because sometimes when the ball comes parallel to the ground, you can lose it. I have advised my boys to be very careful in sighting the ball. We have a series against England next, so this is the perfect build-up,” said Sante, a left-arm spinning all-rounder.

Brief Scores: India A 143-6 in 20 overs (Akash Patil 37 n.o., Jitendra VN 35 n.o.; Vipin 1-15, Vikrant Keni 1-10, Vikas Yadav 1-11, Jaswant Singh 1-20) lost to India Seniors 144-3 in 14.5 overs (Wasim Iqbal 85 n.o., Vrushant Gunjal 32; Santosh Choube 3-24)-by seven wickets.