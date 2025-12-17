 Yonex-Sunrise Gautam Thakkar Junior State Badminton: Boys And Girls U-15 Matches See Intense Three-Game Battles
Irfan HajiUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 11:22 PM IST
The Yonex-Sunrise Gautam Thakkar Memorial Junior State Badminton Championships |

It was tough competition in the opening round of the Boys U-15 Singles matches, with most of them going the distance in the Yonex-Sunrise Gautam Thakkar Memorial Junior State Badminton Championships at the Bombay Gymkhana, here, on Wednesday.

Aman Anand kept his nerves in the final game to get the better of Sharva Birajdar 15-9, 10-15 15-6. In another match, Punyashloka Routray gathered his wits after losing the first game tp beat Parth Kataria 10-15, 15-10, 15-6.

Close matches were also witnessed in the Girls U-15 category with Aradhya Mohite and Gauravi Deshmukh winning in three games.

Boys U-15 Round 64: Aman Anand bt Sharva Birajdar 15-9, 10-15, 15-6; Punyashloka Routray bt Parth Kataria 10-15, 15-10,15-6; Reyansh Agarwal bt Sharvil Banugade15-8,12-15, 15-8; Aaryan Nambiar bt Krithik M 11-15, 15-13, 15-13.

Boys U-11 Round 64: Samarth Sagar (6) bt Dhruv Salgaonkar 18-16, 15-13; Ziaan Ghiya bt Vihaan Gaikwad 15-13,16-18, 15-11; Lakshya Gaur bt Pavit Setty 15-10, 15-13; ditya Nayak bt Malhaar Shimpi 15-11, 15-13.

Girls U-15 Round 64: Anvisha Ghorpade (1) bt Anvi More 15-8, 15-10; Aradhya Mohite bt Aarna Chandak 11-15, 15-11, 15-13; Gauravi Deshmukh bt Hreaana Kukreja 15-9, 7-15, 15-6.

