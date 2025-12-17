Sachin Tendulkar Meets T20 Blind Women’s World Champions, Hails Grit & Belief |

Mumbai: In a moment that underscored the power of belief and perseverance, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar met the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team, the newly crowned T20 Blind Cricket World Cup champions, at the MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The interaction marked a significant milestone for the team, whose journey to the world title has been defined by resilience, grit and an unshakable belief in their dreams. Sachin spent nearly an hour with the players, congratulating them on their historic achievement and listening to their journeys with keen attention.

Praising their determination, Sachin said the team had overcome formidable challenges to chase their dreams and cross the final hurdle by winning the World Cup. He noted that their hard work and perseverance would be remembered and celebrated well beyond the tournament. He also acknowledged the crucial role played by the players’ families, particularly their parents, for offering encouragement and freedom rather than limitations, enabling the athletes to pursue the sport at the highest level.

The legend reminded the team that success brings with it greater responsibility. He said expectations would rise, and meeting them would demand even harder work and sharper focus. Emphasising that the World Cup victory was not an endpoint, he described it as the beginning of a longer journey, one that now carries the weight of inspiration for countless others.

For the players, meeting the man they grew up admiring, was an overwhelming and unforgettable experience. Several players described the moment as a validation of their years of hard work and a powerful reminder that their achievements have truly been recognised at the highest level.

The captain of the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team, Deepika TC, shared her emotions, saying, “Meeting Sachin Sir was like a dream come true. We have always played with passion and belief, but hearing words of encouragement from him has touched our hearts deeply. This moment will stay with us for life and will motivate us to work even harder and carry Indian cricket to greater heights.”

Sachin gave autographs to all the players and took photographs with the players. He was also presented with an autographed bat by the players.

Speaking after the meeting, Dr. G.K Mahantesh, President, CABI said, “Sachin Tendulkar meeting our World Cup–winning women’s team is a moment we will cherish forever. His encouragement means more than words can express for our players. When a legend of his stature acknowledges their journey and extends his support, it gives immense confidence, not just to this team, but to the entire blind cricket ecosystem in India.”

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) expressed its gratitude to Sachin Tendulkar for his time, warmth and unwavering belief in the abilities of blind cricketers, calling the meeting a landmark moment for the sport and its champions.