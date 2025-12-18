'I Want My Money Back': Cricket Fans Express Anger & Disappointment As Excessive Fog Forces Abandonment Of IND vs SA 4th T20 Match; Video

Image: ANI/X

Cricket fans in Lucknow were left deeply disappointed on Wednesday evening after the fourth T20 international between India and South Africa was abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to dense fog that enveloped the city. The much-anticipated clash at the Ekana Stadium never got underway as visibility continued to worsen, forcing match officials to eventually call off the game in the interest of player safety.

The decision sparked frustration among thousands of spectators who had gathered at the venue hours in advance, hoping to witness a high-voltage encounter. Many fans had travelled from nearby districts and villages, spending significant amounts of money on tickets, travel and accommodation. As the announcement of abandonment was made, visible anger and despair spread through the stands, with fans questioning the arrangements and the lack of contingency planning.

One fan’s emotional reaction captured the sentiment of many present at the stadium. “I sold three sacks of wheat and came here to watch the match. I want my money back,” he said, expressing his anguish after the game was called off. For several spectators, attending an international cricket match is a rare opportunity, often involving personal financial sacrifice.

The washout not only dampened the spirits of fans but also impacted the momentum of the series, with supporters feeling short-changed after waiting all day for action. As crowds slowly dispersed into the foggy Lucknow night, disappointment lingered, with many hoping for clarity on ticket refunds and better planning for future fixtures scheduled during the winter season in northern India.

Gautam Gambhir's Intense Post-Match Handshake With Team India Players Goes Viral After IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Clash; Video

In the second T20 International between India and South Africa at Mullanpur, all eyes were not just on the action on the field, but also on the animated reaction of India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir during and after the match.

South Africa batted first and posted a competitive total of 213/4, powered by a commanding 90 from Quinton de Kock, who was later named Player of the Match. In response, India struggled with both bat and ball, eventually being bundled out for 162 in 19.1 overs, handing South Africa a 51-run victory that leveled the T20I series. Tillak Varma offered some resistance with a quickfire 62, while Jitesh Sharma contributed 27 runs, but it wasn’t enough as India’s bowling and batting alike failed to contain the Proteas.

Throughout the match, and particularly during one crucial over, Gautam Gambhir was seen visibly frustrated and animated, especially with the performance of Arshdeep Singh, who bowled a highly unusual over containing seven wides, losing rhythm and control. This moment drew a strong reaction from Gambhir in the dugout and on video clips circulating online.

When the match concluded and the Indian team began the customary post-match handshakes, cameras captured Gambhir wearing an angry expression as he shook hands with several Indian players, including Jitesh Sharma and Arshdeep Singh. His body language suggested not just disappointment, but clear displeasure at how the team performed in a high-pressure situation.

While coaches are expected to support and motivate, Gambhir’s visible frustration has ignited debate among fans and pundits over whether his intensity helps or hinders the team’s confidence in tough moments.