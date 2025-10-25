 Video: Virat Kohli Acknowledges Sydney Crowd's Chants While Fielding In IND vs AUS 3rd ODI
Team India batting star Virat Kohli acknowledged crowd's chants while fielding at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during the ongoing third ODI against Australia on October 25, Saturday. In a video surfaced on social media, the 36-year-old raised both his hands when his back was against the spectators and acknowledged again after looking at them.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: X)

Despite the 36-year-old registering two consecutive ducks for the first time in his decorated ODI career, the spectators have showed up in massive numbers in Sydney. Having yet to get off the mark in the ongoing three-game ODI series, the veteran batter will be keen to make a big score against the Aussies in Sydney.

Watch the below video:

Virat Kohli displays fielding brilliance as Australia find themselves on backfoot in Sydney

Meanwhile, the Delhi-born cricketer showcased his fielding brilliance in Sydney when he took a sharp catch off Washington Sundar's bat to get the better of the dangerous Matt Short for 30. With Short playing a match-winning knock of 74 in the previous game at the Adelaide Oval, India would be relieved to see the back of him.

At the time of writing this, the home side were in a spot of bother as they were at 223/8, with Adam Zampa and Cooper Connolly at the crease. Australia's hopes rest massively on Connolly if they are set to the mighty Indian team a challenging target, given the latter played exceptionally well for his half-century. The likes of Short, Matthew Renshaw and Mitchell Marsh got starts but failed to convert it to big scores.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

