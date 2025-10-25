Horse Racing: Sandesh Akhade Set For Another Championship Title

Jockey Sandesh Akhade | RWITC

From the red-soiled tracks of Matheran to the lush green turf of Pune, Sandesh Akhade continues to gallop ahead as one of the shining symbols of Maharashtra’s racing renaissance. The pony handler-turned-jockey from the picturesque, automobile-free hill station near Mumbai has once again stamped his dominance, heading the jockeys’ leaderboard with just a day of racing left in the Pune season.

The Mumbai-based four-time champion jockey, who has amassed 32 wins from 87 mounts, has carried his momentum through grit, balance, and a deep understanding of the animals he once tended as a boy. “It’s been a good outing,” smiled Sandesh. “I hope to keep up the same rhythm when the Mumbai season kicks off next month.” His journey — from Matheran’s modest pony paths to the country’s premier turf clubs — remains an inspiring reminder of how raw passion can mature into polished excellence.

Behind him, the competition is no less spirited. Bengaluru’s Antony Raj S, with 14 wins and an impressive 44 board finishes, sits second, edging past Delhi’s Vivek G, who shares the win tally but trails slightly on consistency with 34 board finishes. Both have shown that India’s racing circuit is no longer confined to one corner of the map — it’s a thriving network of regional champions driving the sport forward.

Meanwhile, the trainers’ championship is shaping into a thrilling finish of its own. Seasoned campaigners Pesi Shroff and Imtiaz A. Sait are locked neck-and-neck with 13 wins apiece. Yet, Shroff’s superior 17.57% win rate keeps him narrowly in front of Sait’s 15%, setting the stage for a grandstand finale. Should he prevail, it would be another glittering trophy for Shroff’s already illustrious cabinet — a testament to consistency, preparation, and his enduring mastery over the Pune turf.

As the curtain falls on the season, it’s not just about numbers or titles. It’s about the champions — riders and trainers alike — carrying forward a proud racing tradition in this part of the country, ensuring that every thundering stride echoes the legacy of Indian horse racing’s past while galloping steadily toward its future.