 Scenes To Remember! Rohit Sharma Walks Off To Deafening Cheers From Fans After Team India Gets A Dominant Win Over Australia In Sydney; Video
As the match concluded, fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground erupted in cheers for the Indian star, who acknowledged their love by waving to every corner of the stands. It was a moment that captured not just a victory, but also the deep bond between Rohit Sharma, his team, and the passionate supporters who continue to stand by them through every high and low.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Image: rushiii_12/X

Indian star batter Rohit Sharma walked off the Sydney Cricket Ground to a roaring ovation after leading India to a resounding nine-wicket victory over Australia in the third and final ODI on Saturday, October 25. As he made his way out of the pavilion, Rohit waved to the fans, expressing heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering support throughout the series. His gestures of appreciation and smiles reflected the team’s relief and joy after bouncing back strongly to avoid a series whitewash.

Chasing a modest target of 237, India showcased complete dominance with Rohit Sharma setting the tone through a magnificent century that blended elegance with authority. His innings not only steadied India’s chase but also reminded the world of his unmatched ability to deliver under pressure.

Virat Kohli, who had faced criticism following two rare ducks earlier in the series, played a composed and classy knock, silencing his detractors with characteristic grace. The partnership between Rohit and Kohli anchored India’s innings and ensured that the Men in Blue crossed the finish line comfortably.

Heartwarming Scenes! Virat Kohli Wins Hearts As He Picks Up Indian Flag Dropped On Ground After Team India's Phenomenal Victory In Sydney; Video

Virat Kohli once again showed why he’s admired not just for his cricketing brilliance but also for his respect and humility. Following India’s emphatic nine-wicket victory over Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25, the star batter was seen picking up the Indian flag that had accidentally fallen to the ground after a fan dropped it from the stands.

As Kohli made his way back to the dressing room following India’s successful run chase, the moment unfolded when a fan leaned over to wave the national flag and lost grip of it. Kohli immediately noticed, paused, and bent down to pick up the tricolour before handing it back to the fan with a polite gesture, ensuring the flag didn’t touch the ground for long.

The act, captured by cameras and fans present at the stadium, quickly went viral on social media.

