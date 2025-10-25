Local Sports: Rizvi SC Advance Into Final Of Late Ajit Naik Memorial MCA Boys’ U-14 Cricket Tournament

The semi-final match played between Rizvi Sports Club and Islam Gymkhana in the 29th Late Ajit Naik Memorial MCA Boys’ U-14 Cricket Tournament 2025 was called off due to wet unplayable ground conditions at the Worli Sports Club ground, on Saturday.

The organisers called for the toss of the coin to decide the winners who would advance to the finals to be played later. Rizvi Sports Club captain called correctly and won the toss to book their place in the summit round.

The second two-day semi-final between M.V. Sports Club and Victory CC is scheduled to be played on October 27 and 28.

Batting first, Rizvi Sports Club scored 183 runs for 6 wickets in 93 overs in the first innings on the first day on Friday. Sujal Khot smashed 80 runs and Varsheet Kanhurkar scored 49 runs.

Seven Police Shield ties called off due to wet conditions

New Hind Cricket Club scored 33 for the loss of one wicket in the 13.3 overs possible on the first day of their two-day third round robin Group-C league match of the 78th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament at the New Hind CC ground, Matunga on Saturday. The match started late due to wet ground conditions.

The first day’s play of the remaining seven matches was called off without a ball being bowled due to unplayable ground conditions owing to the wet outfield due to post monsoon showers.

Infant Jesus down Good Shepherd in Rink football

Dishing out a solid fighting performance Infant Jesus, Vasai did well to carve out a tight 2-1 win against Good Shepherd, Andheri in a tense and exciting Men's Open quarter-final play-off league match of the 45th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Football Tournament at the WCG tennis courts under floodlights on Thursday evening.

For Infant Jesus the two goals came through the efforts of Rajendra Swain and Rakshit Pillai. Good Shepherd scored their lone goal through Farman Khan.

Earlier, in another play-off encounter, St. Blaise 'A', Amboli and St. Francis Xavier's, Kanjurmarg shared the spoils as they were engaged in a 2-2 draw.

Merick Fernandes and Kaldyn Misquitta scored one goal apiece for the Amboli team, while Shoaib Baig scored both the goals for St. Francis Xavier's, Kanjurmarg.

Later, in a Men's Veteran's 40+ quarter-final encounter, MYJ White proved too good for Youngstars, Madh Island as they charged to a 6-1 win with a degree of comfort.

Strikers Avinash Pinierho and Agnelo Picardo scored two goals each and teammates Suraj Shetty and Anthony Reveredo chipped in with one goal each to complete the big win. Mangesh Dandekar scored the lone consolation goal for the Madh Island side.

Maccabi ‘A’ and Maccabi ‘B’ will contest the Men's Veteran's 50+ finals. The ‘A’ team defeated I.C. Veterans 3-1, while their ‘B’ side got the better of Golden Gunners 3-2 in the second semi-finals.

Results - Men's Open quarter-final play-off league: St. Blaise 'A', Amboli 2 (Merick Fernandes, Kaldyn Misquitta) drew with St. Francis Xavier's, Kanjurmarg 2 (Shoaib Baig 2).

Infant Jesus, Vasai 2 (Rajendra Swain, Rakshit Pillai) beat Good Shepherd, Andheri 1 (Farman Khan).

Men's Veteran's 40+ (quarter-finals): MYJ White 6 (Avinash Pinierho 2, Agnelo Picardo 2, Suraj Shetty, Anthony Reveredo) beat Youngstars, Madh Island 1 (Mangesh Dandekar).

Men's Veteran's 50+ (semi-finals): Maccabi 'A' 3 (Martin D'Silva 3) beat I.C. Veterans 1 (Rudy Ramos).

Maccabi 'B' 3 (Clint Fernandes, Custodio Fernandes, Dominic D'Souza) beat Golden Gunners 2 (Altaf Mansoori, Jonathan Fernandes).