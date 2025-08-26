MSSA Cricket: Harris Shield Starts From October 27

Anjuman-I-Islam are the defending champions of Harris Shield U-16 Cricket Tournament. |

The 129th Harris Shield cricket Tournament Boys U-16 and will commence from October 27. Anjuman-I-Islam are the defending champions after they defeated Modern English School, Chembur on account of their first innings lead after the match was tied in a thrilling final at the Brabourne Stadium.

Harris Shield will be followed by the 124th Giles Shield Cricket Tournament for Boys U-14 which will commence from December 1. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya defeated Dnyandeep Seva Mandal by six wickets to win the 123rd Giles Shield Cricket Tournament. They will look to defend their title.

The last day for member schools to submit their entries is October 10, 2025.