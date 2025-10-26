'Always Hungry For More': Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes 1000-Goal Mark After Hitting His 950th In Saudi Pro League Match

Cristiano Ronaldo. | (Image Credits: X)

Al-Nassr and Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo shared a post on his social media handle of X after scoring his landmark 950th goal during the Saudi Pro League match against Al-Hazm at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Taking to X, Ronaldo wrote "Happy to help the team win and to hit 950 goals! Always hungry for more!"

The commanding 2-0 victory over Al Hazm came as the two sides engaged in an intense tussle. Al Hazm's goalkeeper Bruno Varela was particularly outstanding well as he did exceptionally well to deny goals to Angelo Gabriel and Sadio Mané, frustrating Al-Nassr. Joao Felix broke the impasse in the 25th minute with a powerful header, while Ronaldo's 950th goal came in the 88th minute of the match. Mane gave a brilliant through ball by splitting the defence, while Kingsley Coman sent a low cross to Ronaldo, who put it inside the goal comfortably. He followed it up with the 'Siuuu' celebration.

Watch the below video:

Check the below post on X shared by Ronaldo:

"Sleep is the most important tool that I have" - Cristiano Ronaldo

At 40, Ronaldo is still at the peak of his fitness levels and recently revealed his mantra during a conversation with Will Ahmed. He had said:

"Sleep is the most important tool that I have. To be consistent with the time that I go to bed and that I wake up. I mean, like example, I go to bed around 11-12 and I wake up around 8:30. It is my routine. It is the most important thing that we have probably in terms of healthspan."

Al-Nassr will next face Al-Ittihad during the King Cup of Champions match on October 28.