 'Always Hungry For More': Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes 1000-Goal Mark After Hitting His 950th In Saudi Pro League Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Always Hungry For More': Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes 1000-Goal Mark After Hitting His 950th In Saudi Pro League Match

'Always Hungry For More': Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes 1000-Goal Mark After Hitting His 950th In Saudi Pro League Match

Al Nassr and Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo shared a post on his social media handle of X after scoring his landmark 950th goal during the Saudi Pro League match against Al Hazm at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Taking to X, Ronaldo wrote "Happy to help the team win and to hit 950 goals! Always hungry for more!"

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Cristiano Ronaldo. | (Image Credits: X)

Al-Nassr and Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo shared a post on his social media handle of X after scoring his landmark 950th goal during the Saudi Pro League match against Al-Hazm at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Taking to X, Ronaldo wrote "Happy to help the team win and to hit 950 goals! Always hungry for more!"

Read Also
Fact Check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo Donate $2 Million To Humanitarian Aid In Gaza?
article-image

The commanding 2-0 victory over Al Hazm came as the two sides engaged in an intense tussle. Al Hazm's goalkeeper Bruno Varela was particularly outstanding well as he did exceptionally well to deny goals to Angelo Gabriel and Sadio Mané, frustrating Al-Nassr. Joao Felix broke the impasse in the 25th minute with a powerful header, while Ronaldo's 950th goal came in the 88th minute of the match. Mane gave a brilliant through ball by splitting the defence, while Kingsley Coman sent a low cross to Ronaldo, who put it inside the goal comfortably. He followed it up with the 'Siuuu' celebration.

Watch the below video:

Check the below post on X shared by Ronaldo:

FPJ Shorts
Market Cap of Top Firms Surges, Reliance & TCS Lead Gains
Market Cap of Top Firms Surges, Reliance & TCS Lead Gains
Mumbai: Ex-Director Of Astitva Capital Hemant Gupta Denied Bail For Allegedly Misappropriating ₹1.78 Crore From Investor Sajid Malik
Mumbai: Ex-Director Of Astitva Capital Hemant Gupta Denied Bail For Allegedly Misappropriating ₹1.78 Crore From Investor Sajid Malik
Isha Ambani Celebrates Lavish Birthday In Jamnagar Wearing A Hot Red Bejewelled Ensemble: Know Cost
Isha Ambani Celebrates Lavish Birthday In Jamnagar Wearing A Hot Red Bejewelled Ensemble: Know Cost
About 8,000 Indian Schools Have Zero Students But Employ Over 20,000 Teachers: Govt Data
About 8,000 Indian Schools Have Zero Students But Employ Over 20,000 Teachers: Govt Data

"Sleep is the most important tool that I have" - Cristiano Ronaldo

At 40, Ronaldo is still at the peak of his fitness levels and recently revealed his mantra during a conversation with Will Ahmed. He had said:

"Sleep is the most important tool that I have. To be consistent with the time that I go to bed and that I wake up. I mean, like example, I go to bed around 11-12 and I wake up around 8:30. It is my routine. It is the most important thing that we have probably in terms of healthspan."

Al-Nassr will next face Al-Ittihad during the King Cup of Champions match on October 28.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Jeff Hardy Pays Tribute To The Fiend Bray Wyatt During WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Video: Jeff Hardy Pays Tribute To The Fiend Bray Wyatt During WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

'Always Hungry For More': Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes 1000-Goal Mark After Hitting His 950th In Saudi Pro...

'Always Hungry For More': Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes 1000-Goal Mark After Hitting His 950th In Saudi Pro...

Video: Kevin De Bruyne Devastated As He Pulling His Hamstring After Netting A Goal In Serie A Clash

Video: Kevin De Bruyne Devastated As He Pulling His Hamstring After Netting A Goal In Serie A Clash

'2-1, 2-1': Australian Fan Hilariously Teases Ravichandran Ashwin After IND vs AUS 3rd ODI; Video

'2-1, 2-1': Australian Fan Hilariously Teases Ravichandran Ashwin After IND vs AUS 3rd ODI; Video

'Perform Kar, Warna...': Harshit Rana's Childhood Coach Reveals Gautam Gambhir's Stern Message For...

'Perform Kar, Warna...': Harshit Rana's Childhood Coach Reveals Gautam Gambhir's Stern Message For...