Fact Check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo Donate $2 Million To Humanitarian Aid In Gaza?

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, a rumour has been doing rounds on social media over Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo donating $2 million for the purpose of humanitarian aid for Children in Gaza. However, there seems to be no verified claims of Ronaldo having done so or the 40-year-old himself confirming the same.

According to media reports, nearly 70000 Palestinians have been killed over the two years of conflict with Israel. The deepest effects have been on the children, with several suffering grievous wounds of war and getting untreated due to visible lack of supplies in the region. According to PBS.org, four-year-old Nayel and his six-year-old brother were playing in Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp when an Israeli strike hit a tent next to theirs.

"Everyone loves Cristiano and he has a lot of fans" - Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus

With Ronaldo not travelling with the rest of Al Nassr players to Goa ahead of the AFC Champions League Two group match against FC Goa, Jesus issued a clarification. Jesus said he understands the veteran footballer's popularity across the globe, they wanted to rest him. He stated, as quoted by The Indian Express:

"Everyone loves Cristiano and he has a lot of fans. We decided to give him a little rest…when we play outside Saudi Arabia, because we need to keep him [ready] physically. I know he is very popular and everyone wants to meet him… But we chose to keep him in Riyadh to prepare for the next game."

With the high-profile fixture set to be hosted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, at least 600 police personnel have been deployed. Harishchandra V Madkaikar, holding additional charge as a South Goa Superintendent of Police had stated that a comprehensive plan is in place.