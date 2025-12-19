 Ishan Kishan Recreates Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar Entry During SMAT 2025 Title Celebrations | Video
Ishan Kishan led Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy success with a win in the final on Friday. Kishan scored a match winning century to seal the title win. During the celebrations, the Jharkhand skipper recreated the viral dance step from Akshaye Khanna's ‘FA9LA’ entry song in the movie Dhurandhar.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
Ishan Kishan capped off a successful Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a viral moment. The Jharkhand captain scored a century to guide his team to their maiden success in the tournament. That win sparked wild celebrations among the Jharkhand squad in the stadium.

Before collecting the trophy, the Jharkhan squad urged their skipper to recreate the iconic Akshaye Khanna entry scene from the movie Dhurandhar. Kishan practiced it first, earned the approval from his teammates before proceeding to do it with the trophy in hand.

Clips of Khanna’s slow-motion walk, paired with the FA9LA soundtrack, have gone viral, with social media users praising his magnetic screen presence. Several creators across platforms are recreating the entry in their own style, further boosting the trend.

Kishan led from the front in the summit clash, scoring a blistering 101 off 49 balls as Jharkhand posted a massive 262/3 against Haryana. It was one of the highest totals in a SMAT final and proved far beyond Haryana's reach, with Jharkhand eventually sealing a 69-run victory.

Kishan finished as the highest run-scorer of SMAT 2025 with 517 runs in 10 innings at an average of 57.44. His performance in the tournament underlines his consistency and dominance throughout the competition.

With the triumph, Kishan became the first captain from Jharkhand to lift the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, marking a historic milestone for the state side.

