FPJ Exclusive: Jaipur Stallions Stars Jack Munro & Len Yang Excited For Global Sports Pickleball League

Jaipur Stallions players Jack Munro and Len Yang are brimming with excitement as they compete in the Global Sports Pickleball League, currently taking place at the Andheri Sports Complex, and both believe the tournament promises world-class action and a vibrant atmosphere for fans. Speaking exclusively with The Free Press Journal, the duo shared their thoughts on the league, the competition, and the energy surrounding the team-based format.

Excerpts...

Jack Munro (Jaipur Stallions)

How does it feel being part of Global Sports Pickleball League?

I mean, it means a lot to me. I've heard a lot of good things about Global Sports, so that's what made me come over here, and the talent here is insane. The talent pool here is legit. So this truly is the best of the best in the world here competing in one league in one place.

What kind of atmosphere can fans expect during matches?

Oh my gosh. There's going to be a lot of energy. A lot of the teams are going to be in it, cheering, screaming, talking, and chirping. I mean, for me, I try to be a little bit more respectful, but that being said, I mean, it's a team event, so of course we're going to bring energy.

Any words for fans supporting your team?

For sure, come for the personality, stay for the highlights. I will try to put on a show. I know that we're here to compete. But without the fans we'd be nothing, so it's worthwhile to put on a show for them.

Len Yang (Jaipur Stallions)

How does it feel being part of Global Sports Pickleball League?

I'm super happy to be here. I was here last season in January. The venue is beautiful. I'm really excited to play.

What kind of atmosphere can fans expect during matches?

I think it's going to be a really lively tournament. I think the team event is super fun. I love my team. Our team chemistry is really good right now, and I think it's just going to be really loud and fun.

Any words for fans supporting your team?

Let's go Jaipur Stallions.

As the Global Sports Pickleball League unfolds at the Andheri Sports Complex, the confidence and enthusiasm within the Jaipur Stallions camp are evident. With players like Jack Munro and Len Yang highlighting the world-class talent, strong team chemistry and the importance of fan support, the Stallions appear well placed to make a strong impact in the tournament. Promising high-energy matches and memorable moments on court, the team is eager to put on a show as pickleball continues to gain momentum on the Indian sporting stage.