'Mujhe Bhee Nahin Pata..': R Ashwin Reacts To Hilarious Rohit Sharma Interaction With Wriddhiman Saha's Bengal U-23 Team

Ravichandran Ashwin has offered his hilarious take on an old Rohit Sharma video where the former India captain is interacting with Bengal's U-23 squad. In the video, Sharma can be seen lavishing praise on Wriddhiman Saha, who coaches the team. Rohit hailed the former India wicket-keeper, calling him the best ever to have kept wicket for India.

During the chat, Rohit detailed how difficult Saha's job was with Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin bowling on turning tracks. Sharma said that Ashwin especially had many variations, some even the off-spinner did not know.

Ashwin on X, reacted to that claim, revealing that he still doesn't know which ball did he bowl.

"Rohit being Rohit. Aaj tak mujhe bhee nahin pata ki maine kausee gendh phenkee (To this day, even I don't know what ball I bowled). Jokes apart ! What a keeper Saha was," Ashwin wrote on X.

Wriddhiman Saha played 40 Test matches for India in a 11-year career with the Men in Blue. Saha was a key component in India's home dominance under captain Virat Kohli. The Bengal keeper however later made way with Rishabh Pant's rise.

Saha has since ventured into coaching and had his Bengal U23 squad meet up with Rohit Sharma for a gym session. Rohit himself has undergone a weight transformation and gave his insights having captained India across all formats.