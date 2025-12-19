 Lionel Messi Gifts Signed Argentina Jersey To Kuldeep Yadav, India Athletes During Adidas Shoot | Photos
India leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav earned himself a collector's item. Featuring alongside Lionel Messi in an Adidas shoot, Kuldeep earned himself a signed jersey from the Barcelona legend himself. Both Messi and Kuldeep posed with the jersey alongside Nikhat Zareen, Sumit Antil and Nishad Singh, photos of which have since gone viral on social media.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
India spin superstar Kuldeep Yadav had a memorable moment during his latest shoot for sportswear brand Adidas. The 30-year-old received an autographed jersey from Argentine football legend Lionel Messi during his visit to Delhi as part of his ‘GOAT India Tour 2025’. Messi had a photo shoot with Kuldeep and several other Indian athletes across multiple disciplines, including Sumit Antil, Nikhat Zareen and Nishad Singh.

Adidas India shared images of the interaction on its official social media handles. Kuldeep was beaming as he posed with Messi who offered the rest of the stars signed Argentine jerseys. The 38-year-old also posed with a pair of boxing gloves and a javelin. Messi notably was wearing the Indian cricket team jersey for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Messi had the complete India experience in his short visit to the country alongside long-time teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez. The Barcelona legend touched down in Kolkata before brief visits to Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. He also stopped over in Jamnagar, spending time at Anant Ambani's Vantara reserve.

