Ashwin Mehta & Hema Deora Share Their Thoughts On First-Ever All India Bridge Tournament In Mumbai

Ashwin Mehta & Hema Deora during inauguration ceremony. | Image: Amertha Rangankar

Mumbai: The Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai marked a significant milestone in India’s bridge ecosystem with the inauguration of its first-ever pan India-level bridge tournament on December 19. Conducted on a Swiss Pair basis under the aegis of the Bridge Federation of India (BFI), the three-day event reflects CCI’s renewed determination to establish itself as a prominent name on the national bridge circuit.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key members of the tournament committee, including Committee Head Ashwin Mehta, committee member Hema Deora, and several other officials, who formally flagged off the competition amid considerable enthusiasm.

Ashwin Mehta & Hema Deora during inauguration ceremony. | Image: Amertha Rangankar

Speaking with The Free Press Journal on the sidelines of the event, Tournament Committee Head Ashwin Mehta described the tournament as the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream. Tournament committee member Hema Deora also described the event as both amazing and enterprising.

Excerpts...

Tournament committee Head (Ashwin Mehta)

What are your thoughts on CCI hosting the first-ever Pan India Bridge tournament?

It was a dream for me, to be very honest. When I became the secretary of the cards committee, I thought that our prestigious club probably was not well known in the bridge fraternity. So with the support of my cards committee and further solid support of the executive committee, we took up this bold decision of hosting an all-India national-level Swiss Pair tournament. I find that the response has been very, very encouraging for our first maiden attempt, and we have already committed to the Bridge Federation of India, and we want to make this an annual feature so that year in and year out, whoever is managing the show, the name of CCI will become a prominently recognised name in the world of bridge.

How has the support from the Bridge Federation of India helped shape this event?

I feel that the Bridge Federation of India has done a tremendous job by supporting us wholeheartedly. The whole BFI team has done an immense job, absolutely praiseworthy. I mean, they have been kind enough to bring their own imported bridge tables for us to play with. They have supported us with the entire automatic dealing machines and other things as well. They have even supported us by having all the tournament telecasts live on their own website, so I think I must be absolutely, completely grateful to them for their wonderful support, and I hope that they will continue to give me their support.

What kind of response are you expecting from the participants?

I feel the very fact for a maiden tournament held at CCI for the first time, one of our objective was to make it attractive. Because local players are always there, but what about the top talent in India, which are spread out all over like in Calcutta, Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, all these big, big cities have got wonderful talent. And they wouldn't like to travel, spend the money on airfare, hotel fare, and everything unless there is something really attractive. So our goal was to make the tournaments quite attractive in terms of the prize money, not only for the winning pairs, but we are giving the prize money from the 1st to the 8th and thereafter from the 9th to the 16th in both Group 1 and Group 2. So effectively we are distributing 32 prizes. And to support our own club, we are also giving special prizes to the best pairs of CCI. Apart from this, there is a big prize for the best ladies' pair and a best mixed pair. As a result, I think the overall generous price distribution and the quantum of prize money. I think has possibly, resulted into a wonderful response.

Participants playing the game | Image: Amertha Rangankar

Tournament committee (Hema Deora)

What are your thoughts on CCI hosting the first-ever Pan India Bridge tournament?

Well, it's amazing and I think it's very enterprising of Mr. Ashwin Mehta to take this initiative and he asked me and a couple of people if we can support and help him and we managed and though it's for the first time, maybe there are some hiccups, but we have done a wonderful job so far and I'm proud of him and the committee.

How has the support from the Bridge Federation of India helped shape this event?

Yeah, they did a lot of work like getting us the tables and recommending few things and of course BFI is the experienced agency so we definitely needed them for small or big things and they were very helpful and they are the backbones.

What kind of response are you expecting from the participants?

Very good. This is for the first time and I think I have about 80 pairs which is very good. Our hall is full. So, I'm very happy and proud.