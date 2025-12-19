 Sportvot x FPJ: Jolly Sports Club, Ovali Krida Mandal Shine On Thrilling Day At Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi
In the opening match, Jolly Sports Club delivered a commanding performance to defeat Chembur Krida Kendra 49–34, excelling in both raids and tackles to register a comprehensive victory. Match 2 saw Ovali Krida Mandal overpower Gokulwan Krida Mandal 40–26, with a strong defensive display and consistent raiding proving decisive.

The Greater Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi Tournament, being held from 15th to 20th December 2025 at Goregaon East, Mumbai, witnessed another thrilling day of competition as four high-octane matches were played among the eight participating teams.

The third encounter of the day again featured Jolly Sports Club, who continued their impressive form by beating Ovali Krida Mandal 39–25, controlling the match through effective raids and timely tackles. In the final match, Swastik Krida Mandal put on a dominant show against Suraksha Krida Mandal, securing a convincing 55–37 win with an outstanding raiding performance backed by solid defense.

For his exceptional all-round contribution and match-defining performance, Darshan Rawool of Jolly Krida Mandal was named Player of the Day, highlighting an exciting day of kabaddi action at the Greater Mumbai Champions Trophy.

Live on Sportvot: https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_6933d80f24aa9a0001f9a69e

