 FPJ Exclusive: Shashank Khaitan Hails Global Sports Pickleball League Season 2, Eyes Pickleball Boom In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFPJ Exclusive: Shashank Khaitan Hails Global Sports Pickleball League Season 2, Eyes Pickleball Boom In India

FPJ Exclusive: Shashank Khaitan Hails Global Sports Pickleball League Season 2, Eyes Pickleball Boom In India

Shashank Khaitan, Partner at Global Sports Pickleball, expressed immense excitement and optimism about the second season of the Global Sports Pickleball League while speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal. With the Pro and Challenger Leagues underway, Khaitan highlighted how the league is steadily building momentum and drawing attention to one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Shashank Khaitan |

Shashank Khaitan, Partner at Global Sports Pickleball, expressed immense excitement and optimism about the second season of the Global Sports Pickleball League while speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal. With the Pro and Challenger Leagues underway, Khaitan highlighted how the league is steadily building momentum and drawing attention to one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

Excerpts...

What are your thoughts on Global Sports Pickleball League?

We're very, very excited. It's season 2 for our Pro and Challenger League for Global Sports. We had a fantastic opening ceremony where we saw all the star players in action, and we are very excited. We are really hoping, more and more people come and watch pickleball, play pickleball. This time it's happening in Mumbai at the Andheri Sports Complex. We really want people from all across Mumbai to come and experience pickleball, and also for the people who are across India and the world.

FPJ Shorts
Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Emily & Gabriel's Love Story On Way? Know What Happens In The Last Scene
Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Emily & Gabriel's Love Story On Way? Know What Happens In The Last Scene
PM Modi Calls For 5 New Green Energy Projects In India-Oman Collaboration Over Next 5 Years
PM Modi Calls For 5 New Green Energy Projects In India-Oman Collaboration Over Next 5 Years
FPJ Exclusive: Shashank Khaitan Hails Global Sports Pickleball League Season 2, Eyes Pickleball Boom In India
FPJ Exclusive: Shashank Khaitan Hails Global Sports Pickleball League Season 2, Eyes Pickleball Boom In India
Bha Bha Ba X (Twitter) Review: Dileep's First Film After Being Acquitted In Assault Case Released; Netizens Praise Mohanlal's Cameo
Bha Bha Ba X (Twitter) Review: Dileep's First Film After Being Acquitted In Assault Case Released; Netizens Praise Mohanlal's Cameo
Read Also
Global Sports Pickleball League Marks New Chapter With Trophy Unveiling Ceremony In Mumbai
article-image
Read Also
Pickleball Emerges As A Unifying Sport For All Ages Across India
article-image

Do you see strong growth potential for Pickleball in India?

It's already growing. I mean, the number of courts that have come up in India, I mean, we are now almost close to 20,000 to 30,000 courts in India. It's going to increase much more. The kind of people playing, the number of people playing pickleball is increasing every day. So definitely there's a big, big future. In fact, the way it's growing, I would say soon enough it's going to be the number 2 sport in India behind cricket, and we're really excited that we are contributing a little bit to it.

Any message for the fans who will be watching Global Sports Pickleball League

Please come in big numbers. Please come and support some of the players. For people who have not seen pickleball, please come and experience it live. It's a fantastic game. It's a quick game. And you'll be amazed by some of the athleticism on display, and I'm really hoping you enjoy yourselves.

As the Global Sports Pickleball League moves closer to its competitive action, the ceremony marked the beginning of what organisers hope will be a new and exciting chapter in Indian sports.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: Shashank Khaitan Hails Global Sports Pickleball League Season 2, Eyes Pickleball Boom...

FPJ Exclusive: Shashank Khaitan Hails Global Sports Pickleball League Season 2, Eyes Pickleball Boom...

'Saree Matches Kerala...': Rajeev Shukla & Shashi Tharoor's Banter Over IND vs SA T20 Cancellation...

'Saree Matches Kerala...': Rajeev Shukla & Shashi Tharoor's Banter Over IND vs SA T20 Cancellation...

'Worst Technology Ever': Mitchell Starc's Stump-Mic Outburst Over Controversial Snicko Call Goes...

'Worst Technology Ever': Mitchell Starc's Stump-Mic Outburst Over Controversial Snicko Call Goes...

IND vs SA T20 Series: Jasprit Bumrah Snatches Away Fan's Phone At Airport, Viral Video Sparks Buzz...

IND vs SA T20 Series: Jasprit Bumrah Snatches Away Fan's Phone At Airport, Viral Video Sparks Buzz...

VIDEO: Ben Stokes & Jofra Archer Gets Involve In Fiery On-Field Discussion During AUS vs ENG, 3rd...

VIDEO: Ben Stokes & Jofra Archer Gets Involve In Fiery On-Field Discussion During AUS vs ENG, 3rd...