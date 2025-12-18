 IND Vs SA 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
India and South Africa are set to lock horns in a decisive fifth T20 international at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19, with the match scheduled to begin at 7 pm. With India holding a 2-1 lead in the series, the encounter shapes up as a pivotal moment in the contest, as the hosts look to seal the series while South Africa aim to keep their hopes alive.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

India head into the match with confidence after gaining the upper hand through disciplined performances across departments. The batting lineup has shown resilience and depth, with players stepping up at crucial junctures, while the bowling attack has managed to apply pressure through timely breakthroughs. The team management will be keen to maintain the balance that has served them well so far, especially on a surface that is expected to reward positive intent with the bat.

South Africa, meanwhile, face a must-win situation. Despite being down 2-1, the visitors have demonstrated their ability to challenge India with their explosive batting and pace-heavy bowling unit. What they will be looking for in Ahmedabad is consistency, particularly in executing their plans across all 20 overs.

The Narendra Modi Stadium is known for offering a true wicket and fast outfield, making it a venue where big scores are often on the cards. Under lights, however, bowlers who mix their pace and exploit any assistance on offer could play a decisive role. With a large and vocal crowd expected to fill the stands, the atmosphere is set to add extra intensity to the contest.

As the series reaches a critical stage, both teams will be aware of what is at stake. India will be aiming to wrap up the series in front of their home fans, while South Africa will fight to force a decider. With momentum, pride and valuable preparation on the line, the fifth T20I in Ahmedabad promises to be a high-stakes and captivating affair.

IND vs SA T20I Series: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SA T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

The IND vs SA 5th T20I will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19th December 2025. The match kicks off at 7:00 PM IST. Toss will be at 6:30 PM IST.

