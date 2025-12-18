'Saree Matches Kerala...': Rajeev Shukla & Shashi Tharoor's Banter Over IND vs SA T20 Cancellation In Lucknow Due To Excessive Fog Goes Viral; Video

Image: ANI/X

A brief but pointed exchange unfolded outside Parliament on Thursday as Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla sparred over the scheduling of international cricket matches in North India during peak winter. The discussion was triggered by the abandonment of the fourth T20 international between India and South Africa in Lucknow on Wednesday, which was called off without a toss due to excessive fog.

Raising concerns over repeated weather-related disruptions, Shukla acknowledged that scheduling matches in December and early January often posed challenges in northern parts of the country. He stressed that greater caution was required while planning fixtures during this period, particularly between December 15 and January 15, when fog and poor visibility frequently disrupt play.

Tharoor, responding to the issue, suggested that January fixtures could be moved to Kerala, where weather conditions are generally more conducive to uninterrupted cricket during the winter months. “Rajiv ji, I was saying that apart from scheduling matches in North India in January, Aaiye Kerala(come to Kerala) Ye accha hoga na hamare liya," said Tharoor.

Shukla, however, pushed back against the regional framing of the argument. He clarified that the problem was not specific to any one state and noted that Kerala already receives its share of international matches under the BCCI’s established rotation policy. "Saare matches Kerala thodi shift karenge," said Shukla.

Tharoor's remark was aimed at highlighting the contrast in climatic conditions across regions and the possibility of minimising abandonments through smarter venue selection.

IND vs SA T20 Series: Jasprit Bumrah Snatches Away Fan's Phone At Airport, Viral Video Sparks Buzz Online

A video involving India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has gone viral on social media, sparking a mixed reaction among fans after an on-field interaction with a supporter appeared to test his patience. The clip shows Bumrah visibly annoyed as a fan continued recording a video with the pacer standing just behind him, despite being warned moments earlier.

In the video, Bumrah can be seen cautioning the fan that he might end up dropping his phone, seemingly urging him to be careful and maintain distance. However, the fan continued filming, prompting a frustrated response from the Indian bowler. Bumrah then reached out and took the phone away, after which the clip abruptly ended. The incident quickly drew attention online, with opinions sharply divided.

The incident has once again highlighted the thin line athletes walk between public attention and personal space. As the debate continues online, Bumrah remains focused on his cricketing duties as India push forward in the T20I series against South Africa.