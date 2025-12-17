 'Dangerous To Play..': Netizens SLAM IND Vs SA Schedule After Smog & Bad AQI Delays 4th T20I In Lucknow
'Dangerous To Play..': Netizens SLAM IND Vs SA Schedule After Smog & Bad AQI Delays 4th T20I In Lucknow

The India vs South Africa game in Lucknow is on the verge of a cancellation amid concerns with smog and high AQI levels. The toss, scheduled for 6:30 PM IST at the Ekana Stadium was delayed with as many as three inspections not yielding favorable results. Hardik Pandya was spotted wearing a mask and fans slammed the scheduling given the winters in North India.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 08:32 PM IST
The umpires made as many as 4 inspections at the Ekana Stadium but couldn't get the game underway. The smog had blanketed the stadium and only gotten worse as time went on, with fans and players anxiously waiting for an update in the stadium.

Fans online meanwhile slammed the scheduling with games scheduled in Northern India where the winters are severe. Lucknow's AQI was in excess of 400 on Wednesday, further triggering the need for health and safety. Hardik's appearance with the mask confirmed that it was not an ideal environment to play sport in.

How netizens reacted to Lucknow T20I's delay

