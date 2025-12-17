 IND Vs SA T20I Called Off Due To Excessive Smog, Bad AQI And Poor Visibility In Lucknow
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs SA T20I Called Off Due To Excessive Smog, Bad AQI And Poor Visibility In Lucknow

IND Vs SA T20I Called Off Due To Excessive Smog, Bad AQI And Poor Visibility In Lucknow

The India vs South Africa 4th T20I on Wednesday was called off due to excessive smog. The BCCI earlier confirmed that the reason for the delay in toss was excessive smog in Lucknow. Live visuals from the stadium showed severe visibility issues, with the floodlights also disrupting vision. Despite 6 inspections, the umpires could not guarantee a game due to lack of visibility

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 09:53 PM IST
article-image

The India vs South Africa 4th T20I on Wednesday was called off due to excessive smog. The BCCI earlier confirmed that the reason for the delay was excessive smog in Lucknow. Live visuals from the stadium showed severe visibility issues, with the floodlights also disrupting vision. Despite 6 inspections, the umpires could not guarantee a game due to lack of visibility.

It was the 4th game of the series, with India arriving with a 2-1 lead. The two teams were on the field for warm ups, but there was clear blanket of smog in and around the stadium. Such was the adverse conditions that India all-rounder Hardik Pandya wore a mask during practice.

The toss initially scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, was initially pushed back by 20 minutes hoping that the conditions become better. A series of inspections followed with fans waiting in the stands hoping to see the Men in Blue in action. The players did not enter the field after stepping into the dressing room after the first delay given the weather. Lucknow's AQI was in excess of 400, making it hazardous for the players to feature.

Read Also
IND Vs SA 4th T20I: Hardik Pandya Seen Wearing Mask At Ekana Cricket Stadium In Lucknow Due To Smog...
article-image

The two teams will now head to Ahmedabad for the final game of the India vs South Africa series. It has been a long tour for the Proteas who will look to culminate with a win. The abandoned game meant that India now have an unassailable lead, securing Gautam Gambhir's record of unbeaten T20I series wins. India are yet to lose a bilateral series in the shortest format of the game since Gambhir took charge.

FPJ Shorts
Belapur’s Parsik Hill Tree Plantation Under Fire As Majority Of Saplings Wilt Amid Lack Of Post-Monsoon Care And Maintenance Failures
Belapur’s Parsik Hill Tree Plantation Under Fire As Majority Of Saplings Wilt Amid Lack Of Post-Monsoon Care And Maintenance Failures
Mumbai Police Register Case After Lamborghini Caught Speeding At 252 Kmph On Bandra–Worli Sea Link; Video
Mumbai Police Register Case After Lamborghini Caught Speeding At 252 Kmph On Bandra–Worli Sea Link; Video
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Tighter Traffic Norms As Fog Triggers Deadly Accidents
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Tighter Traffic Norms As Fog Triggers Deadly Accidents
'The Production Was Awful': Radhika Apte Reveals Shahid Kapoor Starrer Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi Producers Treated Her 'Horribly'
'The Production Was Awful': Radhika Apte Reveals Shahid Kapoor Starrer Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi Producers Treated Her 'Horribly'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs SA T20I Called Off Due To Excessive Smog, Bad AQI And Poor Visibility In Lucknow

IND Vs SA T20I Called Off Due To Excessive Smog, Bad AQI And Poor Visibility In Lucknow

AFC Slaps Continental Ban On Mohun Bagan, Imposes Heavy Fines As Indian Football Faces Deepening...

AFC Slaps Continental Ban On Mohun Bagan, Imposes Heavy Fines As Indian Football Faces Deepening...

IND Vs SA 4th T20I Toss Delayed Due To Excessive Smog In Lucknow, Match Called Off

IND Vs SA 4th T20I Toss Delayed Due To Excessive Smog In Lucknow, Match Called Off

'Dangerous To Play..': Netizens SLAM IND Vs SA Schedule After Smog & Bad AQI Delays 4th T20I In...

'Dangerous To Play..': Netizens SLAM IND Vs SA Schedule After Smog & Bad AQI Delays 4th T20I In...

High-Voltage Action Marks Another Thrilling Day At Greater Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi

High-Voltage Action Marks Another Thrilling Day At Greater Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi